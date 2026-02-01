Trending topics:
Mike LaFleur’s Cardinals contract length and salary: How much will the HC make in Arizona?

The Arizona Cardinals expect Mike LaFleur to become their new head coach. Here's what to expect from his contract length and salary.

By Bruno Milano

Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur of the Los Angeles Rams
The head coach search for the Arizona Cardinals is over. It seems like the team has settled and will target Mike LaFleur as the new man in command for the franchise. The contract details point to a long-term marriage.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Cardinals will offer Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur a five-year deal. This is already at the finalizing stages before making it official.

As for the salary, the terms haven’t been disclosed yet, but he was a coveted name and considered among the very best offensive coordinators in the NFL. Hence, the Cardinals must be looking at several million dollars per year to poach him.

This is a developing story…

