Mike LaFleur’s Cardinals contract length and salary: How much will the HC make in Arizona?

The head coach search for the Arizona Cardinals is over. It seems like the team has settled and will target Mike LaFleur as the new man in command for the franchise. The contract details point to a long-term marriage.
According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Cardinals will offer Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur a five-year deal. This is already at the finalizing stages before making it official.
As for the salary, the terms haven’t been disclosed yet, but he was a coveted name and considered among the very best offensive coordinators in the NFL. Hence, the Cardinals must be looking at several million dollars per year to poach him.
This is a developing story…
Bruno Milano is a sports journalist who joined Bolavip in June 2025 and is always craving the opportunity to find new angles to tell stories. With over 5 years of experience, he has covered prestigious events such as Super Bowl LVII and UFC live events. Specializing in NFL, College Football, UFC, and other sports, he is the complete package when it comes to creating dynamic sports content. A polyglot who speaks Spanish, English, and Italian, Bruno has a comprehensive understanding of various sports, including NFL, College Football, UFC, NBA, College Basketball, MLB, Soccer, Boxing, and NHL. His broad expertise and linguistic skills position him well to engage a diverse global audience with insightful and engaging sports journalism.