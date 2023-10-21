The Los Angeles Rams have shown significant improvement in the first six weeks of the season compared to the previous year, achieving a 3-3 record despite facing formidable opponents. Nevertheless, injuries have taken a toll on their offense, with star receiver Cooper Kupp sidelined for the first four games and another key contributor lost due to injury.

Los Angeles confirmed that they placed Kyren Williams on injured reserve following an ankle injury he sustained against the Arizona Cardinals. The running back is expected to miss at least four games and will be eligible to make his return in week 12, coincidentally against the Cardinals.

Adding to their running back woes, the Rams also had to send backup running back Ronnie Rivers to injured reserve after he injured his knee in the same game. To address the absence of Williams and Rivers, the Rams took a series of measures as they signed a couple of players to add depth.

Kyren Williams’ Substitutes

The Rams made significant changes to bolster their running back lineup first elevating Royce Freeman to the active roster. Then they inked a deal with a player the team knows well like Darrell Henderson Jr., who secured his place on the practice squad.

Additionally, the Rams acquired running back Myles Gaskin from the Minnesota Vikings‘ practice squad and added him to their active roster. In their roster, they also have rookie sixth-rounder Zach Evans. However, replacing Williams won’t be a simple task, as he has been exceptionally effective.

The young second-year running back leads the Rams with impressive statistics, including 97 carries for 456 yards and six touchdowns. He has also proven his versatility with 13 receptions for 105 yards and one touchdown. Entering Week 7, Williams’ rushing yards rank fourth and he was tied for the third-most rushing touchdowns.

Which games will Williams be unable to play?

Williams is set to miss at least four games on IR, but the Rams have their bye during this period in week 10. LA are scheduled to confront Pittsburgh Steelers in week 7, Dallas Cowboys in week 8, Green Bay Packers in week 9, before Seattle Seahawks in week 11.