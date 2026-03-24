Lavonte David joins Tom Brady and other Super Bowl champions with Bucs who retired from NFL

Lavonte David officially announced his retirement from professional play in the NFL, bringing an end to a successful career. His contribution to the Super Bowl LV–winning Tampa Bay Buccaneers was indispensable in helping Tom Brady lift his final ring.

The list includes many high-profile names: Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown, Ali Marpet, and Ryan Jensen have stepped away from the game. On the defensive side of Bruce Arians’ team, there are also a few cases.

Ndamukong Suh, William Gholston, and Steve McLendon are perhaps the most impactful names on this list of former players. Arians, leading from the sideline, is also no longer coaching in the league.

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There are also two particular cases: Jason Pierre-Paul signed in December 2025 to join the team’s practice squad after being without a team for a long time, but he didn’t retire. Leonard Fournette, another notable player, hasn’t played in a while but also hasn’t officially announced his retirement.

Lavonte David #54.

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Historic day for the Bucs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made history by becoming the first team to ever play—and win—a Super Bowl in their own home stadium, dominating the Kansas City Chiefs with a final score of 31-9. Tom Brady was named the game’s MVP after throwing three touchdown passes, securing his record-breaking seventh championship ring.

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see also Tom Brady reveals changes he’d do to flag football to make it ‘more exciting to watch’ after NFL players struggled during event

A unique fact from the evening is that due to COVID-19 restrictions, the stadium was filled with a mix of 25,000 live fans and 30,000 cardboard cutouts to create a full-crowd atmosphere, making it the least-attended yet most visually unique Super Bowl in NFL history.

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Heroes still in Tampa Bay

Although most of the championship roster has moved on, a few key survivors of Super Bowl LV are still anchoring the team in 2026. Defensive tackle Vita Vea continues to dominate the line of scrimmage, while Antoine Winfield Jr. remains the heart of the secondary.

On the offensive side, cornerstone tackle Tristan Wirfs and veteran wideout Chris Godwin are the last standing pillars of that historic 2020 starting unit still wearing the red and pewter.

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Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

David’s farewell

After a successful 14-year career playing at the elite level, Lavonte David brought his NFL stint to an end. His words reflect this turning point in his life.

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“It’s time,” David started. “I’ve been playing football since I was 6 years old. Thirty years straight of football. I never missed a year. A lot of time, man. When it’s time, when you know, you know.

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“I always wanted to be a guy who wanted to retire on my own terms. Right now is the perfect opportunity for that. I give glory to God for me to be able to play football for this long.”