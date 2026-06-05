Baker Mayfield could leave Buccaneers as QB confirms contract talks have stalled

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could soon face one of the most important decisions of their recent history. Baker Mayfield is entering the final year of his contract, putting his long-term future with the franchise under the spotlight.

Mayfield revitalized his career in Tampa Bay and was rewarded with a three-year, $100 million contract in 2024. Since then, the Buccaneers have remained a competitive team, but they have not taken the final step toward becoming a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

That reality could complicate future negotiations. A new deal for the 31-year-old quarterback would likely cost at least $35 million per season, if not more. With free agency looming after the 2026 season, questions are beginning to emerge about whether the Bucs are fully committed to another major investment.

Advertisement

Will Baker Mayfield leave Bucs?

Baker Mayfield might leave the Buccaneers as the quarterback recently acknowledged that contract extension talks have not progressed as he hoped, leaving open the possibility that he could eventually test free agency in 2027.

“Contract stuff is happening, it’s starting with the talks. Not anywhere close to what we were thinking. Obviously, yes, I would love to have a long-term deal done, but, they know my deadline. As soon as training camp starts, we’re not doing any contract stuff. It’s all ball. It’s not up to me when that gets done by. So, hopefully before that. If not, I’m still going to have a good year.”

The comments do not guarantee that Mayfield will leave, but they make it clear that there is still work to do if both sides want to avoid a potentially uncomfortable situation next offseason. For now, the veteran quarterback appears focused on football while putting pressure on the front office. If he delivers in 2026 without a new deal, the Bucs will be in trouble.

Advertisement

Baker Mayfield sends clear message to Bucs about contract extension

Despite the uncertainty, Baker Mayfield emphasized that his priority remains helping Tampa Bay compete at the highest level. He insisted that the lack of a new agreement will not affect his commitment to the organization during the 2026 season.

“We’d love to be here long-term and, as of right now, that’s not exactly the case. But I’m under contract for 2026. The guys in that locker and the staff know that I’m still going to be me. I’m still going to do everything I can to help this team win a Super Bowl. To me, that’s the priority. Everything else will take care of itself.”