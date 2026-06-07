Drake Maye’s second year under Josh McDaniels raises expectations in New England

Josh McDaniels and Drake Maye will work together for a second consecutive year with the New England Patriots, strengthening an offense that aims to become one of the best in the upcoming NFL season.

The New England Patriots reached the latest Super Bowl, and part of that success came from the strong connection built in their first year working together between Drake Maye and Josh McDaniels. With more experience under their belts, the offensive coordinator knows that in the 2026 NFL season, this tandem can cause problems for their opponents.

“This offseason is different than last,” McDaniels said recently to the press. “Last offseason, we were just getting to know the language and learning how to operate within a system of offensive football. This year, we’re trying to take that and then go to the next phase of that, the next level of that, in his case which is obviously playing the position of quarterback.

“He knows a hell of a lot more than he did last year at this time. He’s trying to either really turn the corner and perfect some things that he has an opportunity to do that with, or trying to learn a few new things and evolve as a player and as an offense. He’s had a great attitude. Super fun to be around every day. Fun like he was last year, but it’s a more accelerated version.”

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Now the goal in Foxborough is clear: not only to build on what they achieved last year, but also to add another championship ring to their collection. Can Maye and McDaniels finally get it done?

Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots talks with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Can Maye improve his 2025 numbers?

Drake Maye put together an absolute masterpiece of a sophomore season in 2025, throwing for 4,394 passing yards, 31 touchdowns, and only 8 interceptions with a spectacular 72% completion percentage, leading the New England Patriots all the way to the Super Bowl.

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Now, the third-year quarterback is looking to take his game to an even higher level and build on those elite numbers thanks to some massive offseason upgrades. By bringing in a premier, game-changing WR1 in A.J. Brown alongside the incredibly reliable Romeo Doubs, the Patriots have suddenly handed Maye a pair of absolute weapons.

With this lethal new wide receiver duo at his disposal, Maye is perfectly set up to stretch the field, command the offense with even more authority, and firmly cement his status as one of the undisputed elites in the NFL.

McDaniels’ experience developing quarterbacks

Josh McDaniels is a flat-out wizard when it comes to maximizing quarterbacks, and his track record speaks for itself. He was the mastermind behind the most lethal, dominant versions of Tom Brady in New England, drawing up the exact schemes that helped the GOAT secure multiple rings and put up historic, MVP-caliber numbers.

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McDaniels just has this elite football mind for reading his passer’s strengths, slowing the game down for them, and building high-octane offenses based on pure rhythm and timing—proving that when he gets his hands on a talented QB, he knows exactly which buttons to push to take them to the next level.