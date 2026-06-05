Baker Mayfield admits he envisioned a very different ending for Mike Evans

Baker Mayfield was definitely not a fan of losing Mike Evans to the San Francisco 49ers, opening up about the move and admitting it was something he completely didn't see coming.

Baker Mayfield is just one of many who were shocked when Mike Evans moved out west to play for the San Francisco 49ers. The Buccaneers quarterback admitted he thought his former top target would retire in Tampa Bay, but things didn’t play out that way.

Responding to reporters in a video shared by Jenna Laine on X, Mayfield opened up about the departure. “There’s no way to sugarcoat it — it’s disappointing to not have him back,“ he said, while revealing that he still maintains a great relationship with Evans despite him switching jerseys.

Mayfield noted they will be “good friends for life” when discussing his bond with the former Buccaneers wideout, who spent 12 years with the franchise. Evans was recently praised by his new 49ers teammate George Kittle, who was highly impressed after watching him showcase his skills during organized team activities (OTAs).

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Can the Buccaneers survive without Evans?

The Buccaneers wide receiver room still features plenty of talent ahead of the 2026 NFL season, ensuring Mayfield will have reliable hands ready to catch his passes. However, losing Evans means losing a career 15.1 yards-per-reception average and a consistent deep threat, which could impact the team’s offensive production this year.

Baker Mayfield thought Mike Evans would be a Buc forever. “There’s no way to sugarcoat it — it’s disappointing to not have him back.” But he said they have a “great relationship,” they’ll be “good friends for life” and he’s rooting for him aside from any future games vs the 49ers pic.twitter.com/nCOL2HSW0n — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) June 5, 2026

Evans endured an injury-shortened 2025 campaign, marking the first time in his 12 years with the Buccaneers that he appeared in fewer than 10 games in a single NFL season. His durability over more than a decade was unmatched, frequently playing through pain to post 11 consecutive seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards.

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While the 49ers are adding an elite weapon to their arsenal, the Buccaneers now have to figure out how to replace that historic production. Expecting the offense to click perfectly right away without him is a risky bet, as the younger receivers will have to step up with far less experience and veteran guidance in the room.