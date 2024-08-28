Trending topics:
LeBron James strongly defends Josh Allen as NFL players vote Bills star as most overrated QB

After being voted by peers as the most overrated quarterback in the NFL, star LeBron James came to Bills' Josh Allen's defense.

LeBron James #6 of Team United States reacts during a Men's basketball semifinals match between Team United States and Team Serbia on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 08, 2024 in Paris, France.
By Matías Persuh

Following a recent ESPN survey, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was surprisingly named as both the ‘Most Overrated Quarterback’ and the ‘Biggest Trash-Talking QB’. In light of this situation, none other than LeBron James came to his defense upon learning of his NFL peers’ decision.

One of the league’s most solid quarterbacks has consistently delivered strong performances with the Bills. This is why the final results of the poll, which named Allen as overrated, were particularly surprising. And it wasn’t just peers who were surprised; stars from other sports also weighed in on the surveys.

The Buffalo franchise has long been promising to go far, yet it consistently falls short of expectations. As a result, many within the industry have blamed Josh Allen as one of the reasons the team fails to achieve its lofty goals each season.

What’s most curious is that despite being named the most overrated quarterback in the league, Josh Allen was also ranked as the fourth-best quarterback. This highlights the respect his rivals have for the former Wyoming QB.

Josh Allen Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills speaks with media after Buffalo Bills mandatory mini camp on June 11, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York.

LeBron James’ defense of Josh Allen

Upon learning the results, many athletes were left perplexed. Among those who defended Josh Allen was none other than LeBron James, who took to social media to deliver a clear message to those who voted the Bills QB as the most overrated.

Sports Illustrated posted the final results of the survey on their Instagram account, and LeBron was one of the first to comment. The post read: “Josh Allen stunningly voted NFL’s most overrated quarterback by fellow players”.

In response to the situation, the Los Angeles Lakers star and recent gold medalist at the Paris 2024 Olympics with Team USA, replied: “I GUARANTEE he’s at the top of the scouting report before playing Buffalo offensively! So who cares”.

Allen aims for a stellar season

Once again, under the guidance of Sean McDermott, the Bills will be striving to reach the long-coveted Super Bowl. To kick off their journey, they will face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, September 8th.

Here are the rest of the games for the Bills’ upcoming season:

  • vs Miami Dolphins
  • vs Jacksonville Jaguars
  • vs Baltimore Ravens
  • vs Houston Texans
