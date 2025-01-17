Derrick Henry, nicknamed “The King”, is an NFL running back who has left an unforgettable mark on football. He is known for his imposing presence on the field, his ability to rack up yards and his lucrative contracts.

A prominent figure in the league, in March 2024, he signed a two-year contract worth several million dollars with the Baltimore Ravens, with the potential to earn up to $20 million in incentives, as Marca reported.

However, his success isn’t limited to the playing field; he has also made some savvy business moves, expanding his fortune considerably in recent years through his entrepreneurial vision.

What is Derrick Henry’s net worth?

Derrick Henry, recognized as one of the standout running backs for the Baltimore Ravens, has accumulated an estimated net worth of $12 million as of January 2025, according to Marca. This wealth is a result of his career in the NFL.

Derrick Henry #22 of the Baltimore Ravens reacts after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in overtime at Paycor Stadium on October 06, 2024. (Source: Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The star player was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the second round of the 2016 draft. During his eight seasons with the Titans, he distinguished himself with his ability to rack up yards and his imposing presence on the field.

However, in March 2024, he signed a two-year, $16 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens, with the potential to reach up to $20 million in incentives, making him one of the most valuable players.

His financial moves don’t stop there, as he is also committed to social causes. He has collaborated with organizations such as Boys & Girls Clubs and Habitat for Humanity, demonstrating his dedication to giving back to the community.

Without a doubt, he has achieved a remarkable accumulation of wealth through his sports career, endorsement deals, investments and philanthropic activities, solidifying himself as an influential figure both on and off the field.

What is Derrick Henry’s salary?

Derrick Henry’s agreement with the Ravens includes a signing bonus of $7.79 million and guarantees $9 million in the first year. This contract offers the possibility of increasing his earnings, making it quite lucrative.

Derrick Henry #22 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up before the preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium on August 09, 2024. (Source: Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

In the 2024 season, he received a base salary of $1.21 million, with a salary cap hit of $5.105 million. In 2025, his base salary will increase to $6 million, with a salary cap hit of $10.895 million, as Sportskeeda reported.

In addition to his salary, he can earn up to $2 million in incentives each year, which could raise the total value of his contract to $20 million, according to sources like Pro Football Network.

Derrick Henry’s endorsements

Derrick Henry has established partnerships with renowned brands that have significantly contributed to his growing fortune. Among his main sponsors are Nike, Old Spice, Geico, Pizza Hut and Campbell’s Chunky Soup.

These collaborations have not only expanded his presence but have also increased his annual earnings. For example, in 2024, he appeared in a State Farm commercial, showcasing how to bundle home and auto insurance.

Derrick Henry #22 of the Baltimore Ravens runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at M&T Bank Stadium on September 29, 2024. (Source: Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Derrick Henry’s investments

In 2022, Derrick Henry became a minority owner of the MLS team, Nashville SC, an investment he considers a contribution to the growth and development of the city of Nashville, according to Profluence.

In addition to his investments in sports, he has made significant moves in the real estate sector. In November 2024, he sold his mansion in Tennessee for $3.2 million, making a substantial profit from this transaction.