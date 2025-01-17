Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs have remained quiet and focused on preparing for their playoff debut against the Houston Texans. Despite being the best team in the NFL, the spotlight for Super Bowl favorites seems to be on the Bills, Ravens, or Lions.

For the defending champions, that’s not a problem. After nearly three weeks of rest for their stars, the roster seems to be at its healthiest point of the season, and that can be very dangerous for anyone trying to dethrone them.

Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones are fully recovered from their injuries, Jaylen Watson will return for the Divisional Round, and the return of DJ Humphries will strengthen the offensive line. However, in the latest report, one player is listed as questionable.

Who got hurt on the Kansas City Chiefs?

Mecole Hardman is listed as ‘doubtful’ on the Kansas City Chiefs’ latest injury report ahead of their game against the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

At the moment, the wide receiver remains on injured reserve, but if the Chiefs believe Mecole has a chance, he could be activated before the matchup. Hardman had limited participation in practice on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, making it unlikely he’ll be ready in time.

