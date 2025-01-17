Terry Pegula‘s name echoes both in corporate boardrooms and sports stadiums. The billionaire transitioned from drilling gas wells to building an empire that blends the adrenaline of NFL with the rewards of business.

If you’ve ever wondered just how wealthy the owner of the Buffalo Bills might be, the answer lies in a jaw-dropping figure: billions of dollars backed by a career as bold as it is strategic.

But he’s not just numbers on a Forbes list. He’s a man who took calculated risks, like selling his energy company for $4.7 billion in 2010, and made a big bet on Buffalo by purchasing its iconic Bills and Sabres.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is Terry Pegula’s net worth?

Terry Pegula is not only one of the wealthiest men in America, but since purchasing the Bills, his empire has continued to grow. As of January 2025, the magnate boasts a net worth of $7.6 billion, according to Forbes.

Owner Terry Pegula of the Buffalo Bills looks on prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 15, 2023. (Source: Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Advertisement

This figure places him as the 378th richest person in the world. He built his fortune through strategic investments in the oil and gas industry, most notably founding East Resources in 1983.

Advertisement

In 2010, he sold the majority of his company’s assets to Royal Dutch Shell for $4.7 billion. Diversifying his portfolio, he ventured into professional sports. In 2011, he acquired the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres for $189 million.

Advertisement

Three years later, in 2014, he purchased the NFL’s Buffalo Bills for $1.4 billion. Under his leadership, the value of these franchises has grown significantly: as of August 2024, the Buffalo Bills were estimated to be worth $5.1 billion.

Beyond oil and sports, he has invested in real estate and the entertainment industry. His diversified ventures and strategic acquisitions have solidified his position as one of the richest people in the world.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Terry Pegula’s acquisition of the Buffalo Bills

Terry Pegula’s purchase of the Buffalo Bills in 2014 was a historic move for both the NFL and the city of Buffalo. Pegula and his wife, Kim, acquired the franchise for $1.4 billion, setting a record at the time.

Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula on the field before a preseason game between the Buffalo Bills and the Carolina Panthers at Highmark Stadium on August 24, 2024. (Source: Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Advertisement

This acquisition further solidified their commitment to Buffalo, as they already owned the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres. The sale came after the passing of their original owner, Ralph Wilson, who had founded the franchise in 1960.

Advertisement

During the bidding process, they competed against other prominent groups of buyers, including businessman Donald Trump and a joint bid led by Jon Bon Jovi, backed by Canadian investors who planned to relocate the team to Toronto.

Advertisement

Pegula’s pledge to keep the Bills in Buffalo was a decisive factor in securing the purchase. This promise resonated deeply with fans and the local community, who feared losing their team to outside buyers interested in relocating the franchise.

Since the purchase, the Bills have experienced a remarkable resurgence. Under his leadership, the team has become a strong contender in the NFL, thanks to improved management, key hires and significant investments in infrastructure.

Advertisement