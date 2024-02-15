Lions are set to make Amon-Ra St. Brown one of the highest-paid receivers in the NFL

The Detroit Lions want to compete for the 2025 Super Bowl, and they need the best players to do it. Now, it seems like the NFC North team is willing to protect Amon-Ra St. Brown by making him one of the best paid wide receivers in the entire NFL.

The 2023 season was remarkable for the Lions. The franchise had not played a playoff game since 1993, and their disappointing drought ended this year after winning the NFC North for the first time in 30 years.

Now, they are poised to have another successful season this year. They have assembled a highly competitive roster lately, and it seems like they are committed to retaining one of their most talented players, such as Amon-Ra St. Brown, for Jared Goff’s offense.

Report: Lions are set to make an irresisteble offer to Amon-Ra St. Brown

There’s no doubt that the Lions are one of the strongest teams in the NFC today. Head coach Dan Campbell has built a competitive roster in recent years, with an offense that is very well structured and full of playmakers.

In 2021, the Lions made the decision to trade Matthew Stafford to the Rams in exchange for Jared Goff and several draft picks. The club wanted to surround their new quarterback with talented players, and that’s when Amon-Ra St. Brown entered the stage.

The former USC player has amassed impressive numbers in his three-year tenure with the Lions. St. Brown has caught 315 passes for 3,588 yards (11.4 yards per catch) and 21 touchdowns.

These numbers have helped the wide receiver to secure a lucrative contract extension. According to NFL insider Cam Marino, the Lions will offer St. Brown a new deal that will pay him $25 million per year.

During the 2021 NFL Draft, the Lions selected St. Brown with the 112th overall pick. Despite the expectations placed on him, he has undoubtedly surpassed them all by becoming one of the best wide receivers in the entire league.

Who are the best-paide receivers in the NFL?

If St. Brown receives this new contract, he would become one of the highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL. He would be tied for fourth place with the Eagles‘ A.J. Brown, with only three players ahead of him.

Cooper Kupp currently sits at the third spot, earning $26.7 million per year with the Rams. The Raiders are paying Davante Adams $28 million per season. At the top of this list is Tyreek Hill, who receives $30 million per campaign from the Dolphins.