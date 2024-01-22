The Detroit Lions aspire to reach their first Super Bowl. To achieve this, they must defeat the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship. To bolster their chances, they have acquired a new player to support Jared Goff in his quest for the title.

After a remarkable regular season, the Lions were able to advance to the playoffs this year. They have defeated the Rams and the Buccaneers so far, but the most tough challenge is ahead.

Detroit will face the 49ers for the NFC title. Fortunately for Jared Goff, he has received some extra help from his team’s front office, as they have signed a 3-time Pro Bowler for this match: Zach Ertz.

Lions sign Zach Ertz to provide Jared Goff with a new weapon

The Lions find themselves facing a huge opportunity. The team is set to travel to San Francisco to compete in the NFC Championship against the 49ers, and they will do so with a new player on their roster.

Zach Ertz has signed with the Detroit Lions ahead of their game against the San Francisco 49ers. The tight end will be part of the practice squad, but is set to be activated before the NFC Championship match.

Earlier this year, the Arizona Cardinals released Zach Ertz. Reports indicated that the tight end expressed a desire to sign with a Super Bowl contender. Now, he has made the decision to join one of the four teams still in contention this season.

Ertz, who secured a Super Bowl LII victory with the Eagles, is eager to pursue his second Vince Lombardi trophy. While his addition will undoubtedly strengthen Goff’s offense, he is anticipated to serve as a dependable backup.

Currently, Sam Laporta serves as the star tight end for the Lions, proving to be a notable target for Jared Goff. However, with Ertz’s arrival, Laporta’s workload is expected to diminish, creating a dual threat that could pose a challenge for the 49ers.

Unfortunately for the Lions, the 49ers are one of the best teams at defending against tight ends. During the regular season, their defense only allowed three touchdowns and 827 yards to tight ends. Nevertheless, Detroit is determined to improve upon these numbers in the NFC Championship game.

For how many teams has Zach Ertz played?

Zach Ertz started his career playing for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013. The NFC East team drafted him with the 35th overall pick, and he quickly became a remarkable asset for Nick Foles.

The tight end played a crucial role in assisting the quarterback in winning Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots. Despite accumulating only 67 yards, he secured one touchdown reception in their remarkable victory.