The Detroit Lions count Eminem as one of their biggest fans. Now, after the San Francisco 49ers defeated the rapper’s team in the NFC title game, he has received a strong message from Trent Williams.

In the 2023 NFL season, the Lions emerged as one of the most dominant teams in the league. Their fans are excited about what’s to come, anticipating a bright future that could bring some titles soon.

Eminem is one of the thrilled fans of the new Lions. The rapper followed his team throughout the entire season, even traveling to San Francisco for the NFC title game, which unfortunately ended in an upset for them.

Trent Williams slams Eminem after beating the Lions for the NFC title

The whole world knows Eminem’s immense love for the Lions. The rapper references the city of Detroit in several songs and takes great joy in supporting his football team.

During the 2024 playoffs, Marshall Bruce Mathers III, better known as Eminem, attended the Lions’ games to show his support. Unfortunately for him, he was unable to reach the Super Bowl, as his club was eliminated in the NFC Championship game.

The 49ers, regarded as favorites to lift the Vince Lombardi trophy, came from behind to upset the Lions. Throughout the game, Eminem taunted the rival’s fans, but ultimately, they were the ones who had the last laugh.

Now, Trent Williams, All-Pro left tackle of the 49ers, has sent a message to the rapper. “Nah, man, I think Eminem makes his best music when he’s sad,” he said. “So I think he’ll have some hot tracks coming out.”

Eminem was clearly upset about the Lions losing a 24-7 advantage they had at halftime. He started arguing with fans in the stands, but at the end he even took photos with those who approached him.

Have the Detroit Lions ever made the Super Bowl?

The Detroit Lions have never made it to the Super Bowl. Despite their long history in the NFL, the team has yet to reach the pinnacle of championship success, but their dedicated fan base continues to hope for a breakthrough season.

This year, they made it to the NFC Championship game for the first time in their history. Unfortunately, the 49ers ended with their hopes and sent them back home earlier than expected.