The Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders will meet for the final game of the 2021-22 NFL regular season. Here, check out when, where and how to watch this match in the US.

Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders will face each other for the 2021-22 NFL regular season finale at Allegiant Stadium in Week 18. This game will not only be between two old bitter rivals, it is also very likely that whoever wins will qualify for the playoffs and whoever does not will be eliminated. You can watch this exciting game on fuboTV (7 day free trial).

However, in order for that to happen, the Indianapolis Colts have to win against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Everyone expects the game will be filled with surprises. While it seems like the Chargers are the favorites, the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) will fight to extend their three-game winning streak.

In the last five meetings between these two teams, Las Vegas holds a 3-2 advantage over Los Angeles. The Chargers and Raiders have a split 1-1 record against the spread in those games with the two squads outpacing the point total both times. Here, check out the date and time for this NFL game.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders: Date

The Week 18 match for the 2021-2022 NFL regular season between Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders will be played on Sunday, January 9, at the Allegiant Stadium. Last time they met, the Chargers won 28-14.

Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:20 PM

CT: 7:20 PM

MT: 6:20 PM

PT: 5:20 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders

The game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders for the last round of the 2021-2022 NFL regular season will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (Free Trial). Other options: CBS.