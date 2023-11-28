Mac Jones' subtle message to Bill Belichick: 'I really want to be the QB here'

Mac Jones entered the 2023 NFL season knowing he would be under the microscope from the very beginning. Following a great rookie season, the Alabama product took many steps back in his second year. Bill Belichick gave him another chance this season, but things haven’t gone to plan for the New England Patriots.

The third-year quarterback has failed to get things going for the offense, with the team getting just two wins after 12 weeks. Jones’ future as the Patriots’ QB1 looks up in the air, but if it’s up to him, the signal-caller would like to stay in Foxborough.

“I mean, I’m good right now. I really want to be the quarterback here. I’ve always wanted to be a quarterback in the NFL, and specifically for the Patriots,” said on the ‘Jones and Mego’ show of WEEI on Monday, via NESN. “Like I said, I’ve got a lot of room to grow and everything, and I’m going to just continue to work hard and do all the things I can to put myself in a position to have success.”

For the fourth time this season, Jones was benched for Bailey Zappe at halftime of the Patriots’ 7-10 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday. His performances have left much to be desired so far, but Jones still believes he can turn things around.

“A lot of it is your attitude and your effort. When things are not going well, you have to focus on those things. I will do that. I have done that. I will continue to do that. Obviously, the results, like we’ve talked about, haven’t been there.”

Mac Jones explains how hard it is to play quarterback

Jones made quite an impression in 2021, shortly after being selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. The Patriots came from a disappointing campaign in their first year without Tom Brady, so the way Jones settled in the NFL gave them reasons to believe.

In his rookie year, Jones threw for 3,801 yards, with 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions for a 56.9 QBR. His stats declined in 2022, with 2,997 yards, 14 TDs and 11 INTs for a 38.4 QBR. This year, his numbers are even worse (2,120 yards, 10 TDs, 12 INTs, 36.5 QBR). In the same interview, Jones pointed out how hard it is to be a quarterback in the NFL.

“Playing quarterback in the NFL is the toughest job in sports,” Jones said. “It’s hard to understand if you haven’t been back there. Everyone would say that that’s played. It’s a really difficult position. That’s why it’s the best position. I understand the frustration. At the end of the day, this is my dream to play quarterback. I want to play better.”

Bill O’Brien defends Mac Jones

Jones has struggled to find ways to put his team in a position to win games. The Patriots have failed to score more than 30 points this season, and they only scored more than 20 in their 29-25 win over the Bills in October. However, Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien believes this is not entirely Jones’ fault.

“Things haven’t gone great for him this year,” O’Brien said, via Michael Hurley of WBZ. “I don’t think that he’s the No. 1 guy to blame. If you want to blame anyone, blame me. I’m the one who designs it, and it’s not going very well.”

The Patriots’ offense needs to quickly get it straight, as it managed to score just 6 and 7 points in their last two games. On Sunday, the team will host the Chargers at Gillette Stadium aiming to give fans a much-needed win.