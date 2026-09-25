Malik Nabers gets real about Jaxson Dart’s injury with NY Giants

Malik Nabers opens up about Jaxson Dart's injury and reveals why he believes Jameis Winston's trust in his receivers could pay off for the Giants.

The New York Giants are facing another difficult moment after Jaxson Dart’s knee injury that will keep him out for the regular season, forcing the team to turn to veteran quarterback Jameis Winston. While Winston now has an opportunity to lead the offense, the situation has also brought back difficult memories for Malik Nabers, who knows firsthand how challenging it can be to deal with a major injury.

Nabers missed most of the 2025 season after suffering a torn ACL, leaving the Giants without one of their most important offensive weapons. The wide receiver understands the physical and emotional challenges that come with an injury, which is why hearing about Dart’s situation was particularly difficult for him. The two players had developed a strong connection, making the quarterback’s absence another setback for a team already dealing with adversity.

Speaking to reporters, Nabers addressed Dart’s injury and explained how he plans to support his teammate during the recovery process. The Giants receiver also discussed the upcoming adjustment to Winston, who is known for his willingness to take chances downfield and give his receivers opportunities to make big plays.

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Malik Nabers opens up about Jaxson Dart injury

When asked what it was like to hear about Dart’s injury, Malik Nabers immediately expressed his sympathy for the young quarterback, recognizing that he understands what Dart is going through after experiencing a similar situation himself.

“Takes a breath out of you for sure. Just feel for him. I’ve been in that position too. So, I know what he’s going through. I know what he’s thinking. So, just trying to be there for him like he was there for me.”

Nabers also addressed the upcoming connection with Winston, whose aggressive approach to passing could create opportunities for the Giants’ receiving corps. The veteran quarterback has built a reputation for trusting his receivers and giving them chances to make difficult catches, something Nabers believes can benefit the offense.

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“Of course. I mean, he believes in his receivers to go make the plays for him. And we plan out to do that. And when the opportunity comes, you’ve just got to go ahead and snatch the opportunity. The fact that he gives us opportunity, that means he believes in the good work that you put in in practice. He believes that you’re going to make the play for him, and I trust that, he trusts me, so we’ll make the play.”

Key takeaways

Jaxson Dart’s season-ending knee injury forces the NY Giants to start Jameis Winston.

forces the NY Giants to start Jameis Winston. Malik Nabers missed most of 2025 after suffering a torn ACL.

missed most of 2025 after suffering a torn ACL. Winston’s aggressive style gives wide receivers opportunities to make big plays downfield.