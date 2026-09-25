NY Giants remove Malik Nabers from injury report, WR good to go in Week 3 vs Titans

The New York Giants will have star wideout Malik Nabers ready to go against the Tennessee Titans.

The New York Giants have had some issues health-wise, but some good news are coming their way. They will face the Tennessee Titans in Week 3, but it seems like Malik Nabers is good to go.

The Giants removed Nabers from the injury report, which puts him on track to start vs. Titans, indicating he overcame his shoulder issue suffered in Week 2. Nabers is the clear-cut WR1 of the team, so it’s positive news.

Jameis Winston delivered a strong message as the new Giants QB, but for Winston to succeed, then he needs Nabers to step up. Winston usually throws caution to the wind, but Nabers could bail him out in 50/50 passes.

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Nabers is the homerun receiver, but who is Winston’s safety net?

Jameis Winston loves to launch his passes. Hence, he usually tends to be a ‘go-big-or-go-home‘ kind of quarterback. Still, he needs a bit more help, a safety blanket. That guy is tight end Isaiah Likely.

Through two weeks, he leads the Giants in both targets and receptions. In fact, he has as much receptions as Malik Nabers has targets. If Winston plays smart, Likely should be in for a big role.

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Winston’s stats since joining the NY Giants

Winston joined the Giants last season, but he got a new contract to keep him as a G-Men a few weeks back. He has played four games, starting two, in which he has completed 48 out of 93 passes (51.6%) for 678 yards and two touchdowns. However, in classic Jameis Winston fashion, he also has more interceptions (3).

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