Malik Nabers, NY Giants make headlines after 2026 NFL Draft controversy over Jeremiyah Love, Arvell Reese and Caleb Downs

The New York Giants are facing unexpected headlines following the 2026 NFL Draft, not because of their selections, but due to the reaction of Malik Nabers. The star wide receiver did not hide his frustration after the team used the No. 5 pick on Arvell Reese and the No. 10 pick on Francis Mauigoa.

Nabers had a different vision for the franchise’s direction, preferring the Giants to select Jeremiyah Love first and then Caleb Downs. Following multiple “winners and losers” draft analyses, his reactions quickly went viral, drawing widespread attention across the league.

The situation has now created an early talking point around locker room dynamics. While players often have opinions on roster moves, public disagreement, especially with both top picks, can raise questions about internal alignment. It’s not what you want trying to build a Super Bowl contender.

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Who did the Giants draft?

The Giants drafted Arvell Reese and Francis Mauigoa. From a roster-building perspective, those selections address clear needs. Reese arrives to help stabilize a defensive front weakened by the departure of Dexter Lawrence, while Mauigoa is viewed as a foundational piece to protect Jaxson Dart and support the ground game led by Cam Skattebo.

Still, the optics of Nabers’ reaction cannot be ignored. Expressing dissatisfaction with both picks, not just one, adds a layer of intrigue as the Giants begin integrating their new additions.

Ultimately, the focus will shift to performance and chemistry on the field. But in the short term, Nabers’ comments have introduced a degree of uncertainty, raising the question of whether this moment is simply draft-day frustration, or the start of a more complicated dynamic within the team.