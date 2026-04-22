NY Giants seek Dexter Lawrence replacement amid RB Jeremiyah Love rumors

The New York Giants continue to explore options to reinforce their defensive front following a major roster shakeup. After moving on from Dexter Lawrence in a trade with the Cincinnati Bengals, the need for help along the defensive line has become increasingly urgent.

One potential solution recently emerged, as free agent defensive tackle Benito Jones, formerly of the Miami Dolphins, visited with the Giants. The meeting signals that they are actively evaluating veteran options to fill the void left in the middle of the defense.

While no deal has been finalized, the visit itself offers insight into how the franchise may approach roster building in the short term. Rather than relying solely on the draft, the Giants appear open to adding proven depth through free agency.

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NY Giants’ strategy in 2026 NFL Draft

This development could also have ripple effects on the Giants’ plans for the 2026 NFL Draft. With the No. 5 and No. 10 overall picks, they have significant flexibility, and addressing defensive tackle in free agency may allow them to prioritize other positions early.

Recent speculation has linked the Giants to prospects like Caleb Downs and Jeremiyah Love, suggesting a potential focus on playmakers rather than interior defensive line help.

If that approach holds, the visit with Benito Jones could represent more than just depth. It may signal a broader strategic shift. For now, the Giants continue to evaluate their options as they reshape the roster heading into a pivotal offseason.