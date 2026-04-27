NY Giants draft decisions led to waiving DeMarvin Leal, John Harbaugh’s first signing with the franchise

The 2026 NFL Draft has already concluded, but moves are still taking place in East Rutherford. The New York Giants have decided to waive DeMarvin Leal, who had been the franchise’s first signing with John Harbaugh as the new head coach back in late January.

After four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the defensive end had arrived to the G-Men on a reserve/future contract. However, the recent picks in the latest Draft may have put an end to his short stint with the franchise.

The selection of defensive lineman Bobby Jamison-Travis in the sixth round (pick 186) could have been the final trigger for Mason to be waived. The physical “overhaul” the Giants are seeking in the trenches also might played a role.

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The Giants looked to reinforce their trenches

Ahead of 2026 NFL season, the New York Giants made a concerted effort to rebuild their presence in the trenches during the offseason. The focal point of this transformation was the Draft, where the team used the No. 10 overall pick (acquired from the Bengals) on Francis Mauigoa, a massive offensive lineman from Miami.

Bobby Jamison-Travis of the Auburn Tigers participtates in a drill.

They continued to bolster the offensive line on Day 3 by drafting J.C. Davis from Illinois. On the defensive side, the Giants added size and depth by selecting the aforementioned Bobby Jamison-Travis out of Auburn. By prioritizing these high-upside prospects alongside existing starters like Andrew Thomas and Brian Burns, the front office has clearly signaled a return to a “physical-first” identity for the 2026 season.

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Harbaugh looks to build a physical team

Under John Harbaugh’s leadership, the Giants are pivoting toward a “physical-first” philosophy to rectify the glaring deficiencies that derailed their 2025 campaign. Last season, the team’s struggles in the trenches were historic; the offensive line surrendered a staggering 48 sacks, ranking near the bottom of the league and leaving their quarterbacks constantly under duress with an 8.36% sack rate.

The defensive front offered little relief, as the unit collapsed against the run, allowing a league-worst 5.3 yards per carry and ranking 31st in rushing yards allowed per game (145.3). By overhauling the roster with high-motor, heavy-set players, Harbaugh is signaling a departure from a team that was bullied at the line of scrimmage, aiming to build a disciplined squad that can finally control the tempo of the game through sheer force.