NY Giants reportedly stunned by Dexter Lawrence trade return, Bengals top-10 pick in 2026 NFL Draft

The New York Giants have officially moved on from one of their cornerstone defensive players, trading Dexter Lawrence to the Cincinnati Bengals in a blockbuster deal that reshapes the top of the 2026 NFL Draft. In return, they got a first-round pick at No. 10 overall, marking a major turning point in their roster-building strategy.

The move comes after weeks of speculation surrounding Lawrence’s future, with contract tensions and trade rumors building steadily. While the Giants were initially reluctant to part ways with their star defensive tackle, an unexpected offer from Cincinnati ultimately changed the equation and pushed negotiations across the finish line.

According to Jordan Raanan, the deal came as a surprise for the Giants. “Dexter Lawrence was open to a fresh start dating back to the beginning of last year, per sources. The Giants didn’t want to trade him. They also didn’t expect to get offered a Top 10 pick. That surprised even them and here we are.”

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Why did the Giants trade Dexter Lawrence?

The Giants traded Dexter Lawrence because of value in return and a complicated contract dispute. While the defensive tackle remained a highly respected presence on and off the field, the combination of his contract situation and the unexpected availability of a top-10 pick created a rare opportunity for the front office. In the end, general manager Joe Schoen wasn’t going to pay him $30 million per year.

For the Bengals, the move signals an aggressive push to strengthen their defensive interior, betting that Lawrence can immediately transform their front seven. It’s important to remember that Cincinnati lost Trey Hendrickson. Meanwhile, for the Giants, it represents a pivot toward flexibility, draft capital, and a potential reset of their defensive identity.

Ultimately, this is a trade driven by timing as much as talent. Few expected Lawrence to be available, and even fewer expected a top-10 pick to be on the table. But once both aligned, the deal became too significant for New York to ignore.