LSU Tigers star Mansoor Delane’s profile: Age, height, weight, career highlights and more

Mansoor Delane has quickly positioned himself as one of the most complete cornerbacks in college football and a rising name in the 2026 NFL Draft conversation after a dominant season at LSU.

He allowed just 13 receptions on 358 coverage snaps in 2025, didn’t concede a single touchdown, and finished among the SEC leaders in passes defended while becoming a cornerstone of the LSU Tigers secondary.

NFL scouts have increasingly highlighted his low completion rate allowed and ability to erase top receivers as traits that translate directly to the next level, making him one of the more “pro-ready” defensive backs in this class.

Advertisement

How old is Mansoor Delane?

Mansoor Delane is 22 years old, born on December 15, 2003, in Silver Spring, Maryland. The LSU cornerback entered college football as a three-star recruit before developing into one of the most consistent defensive backs in the country.

Mansoor Delane #4 of the Louisiana State Tigers in 2025 (Source: Michael DeMocker/Getty Images)

His age also places him firmly in the early-entry window for the 2026 NFL Draft, where he is projected as a potential first-round pick thanks to his maturity and experience across multiple seasons at Virginia Tech and LSU.

Advertisement

His development curve has been steady rather than explosive, which NFL scouts often value. He has already accumulated elite SEC experience, All-American recognition and high-level production against top-tier wide receivers.

How tall is Mansoor Delane?

Mansoor Delane stands at 6-foot-0 (183 cm) tall, a prototypical frame for an outside cornerback in modern college and NFL defenses. That height has been a major factor in his effectiveness at LSU.

He has shown the ability to transition smoothly in coverage, flip his hips cleanly and recover against vertical routes — traits that make his 6-foot frame play even bigger on the field than it appears on paper.

Advertisement

How much does Mansoor Delane weigh?

Mansoor Delane weighs approximately 187 pounds (around 85 kg). That weight places him in the ideal range for a modern NFL cornerback — light enough to maintain elite agility and change-of-direction speed, but strong enough to handle physical SEC receivers.

Mansoor Delane’s career at the LSU Tigers

After transferring from Virginia Tech, Mansoor Delane stepped into a starting role in LSU’s secondary and became a cornerstone of a defense that finished among the best in the nation in pass efficiency, interceptions and pass breakups.

Mansoor Delane runs on the field before a game against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in 2025 (Source: Tyler Kaufman/Getty Images)

Advertisement

What stood out most in his LSU debut was his elite efficiency in coverage. Over the 2025 season, he allowed only 13 receptions on more than 350 coverage snaps and did not give up a single passing touchdown.

He also finished the year with 45 total tackles, 11 pass breakups and 2 interceptions, while consistently shadowing top SEC wide receivers and limiting explosive plays in key matchups.

Beyond the box score, his role in LSU’s defensive scheme grew into that of a true shutdown corner. He was frequently deployed in both man and zone coverage, trusted to handle isolated matchups while also contributing in structured defensive looks designed by LSU’s coaching staff.

Advertisement

His discipline was especially notable — he rarely allowed separation, showed strong anticipation in breaking routes and became one of the most targeted-yet-least-beaten defensive backs in the conference.

Mansoor Delane’s career highlights

Unanimous All-American (2025, LSU): Delane reached the highest individual honor in college football after a dominant season, becoming one of only a small group of unanimous All-Americans nationally and one of the few in LSU history.

First-Team All-SEC (2025): He was recognized as one of the best defensive backs in the SEC, consistently shutting down opposing receivers and limiting explosive plays in one of the toughest conferences in the sport.

Advertisement

Elite shutdown production at LSU (2025 season): In his first year in Baton Rouge, Delane allowed just 13 receptions on 358 coverage snaps, gave up zero touchdowns, and held opposing quarterbacks to a completion rate under 40% when targeting him.

Finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award: His performance placed him among the top defensive backs in the country, earning recognition as a finalist for the award given to the best defensive back in college football.

Strong foundation at Virginia Tech (2022–2024): Before LSU, Delane developed into a reliable multi-year starter in the ACC, logging over 40 pass breakups and multiple interceptions while gaining valuable high-volume experience.

Advertisement