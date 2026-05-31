NY Giants’ Brian Burns excited about potential OBJ arrival, but decision is out of his control

Brian Burns expressed his desire for Odell Beckham Jr. to rejoin the New York Giants ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

Odell Beckham Jr. rumors about his return to the New York Giants gained momentum again following Gunner Olszewski’s serious injury. Brian Burns is a key figure for the G-Men and, while he spoke positively about the wide receiver’s potential return to East Rutherford, in the end the final decision is out of his hands.

“That’s above my pay grade,” Burns said at the charity softball event at Clover Stadium. “I think he’d be a great teammate. . . It would be great to have him in the locker room.“

The receiving corps available to Jaxson Dart has been depleted due to injuries. Malik Nabers and Darius Slayton are still recovering, while Olszewski’s injury proved to be a major blow to a depth chart that will look to strengthen itself in order to become a contender in the NFC.

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What impact could OBJ have in New York?

If Odell Beckham Jr. makes a dramatic return to New York, he’d be stepping into a very different, localized role as a veteran rotational piece rather than the focal point of the offense. The receiving corps is already crowded with established talent, meaning OBJ would find himself slotted behind the explosive Malik Nabers, the reliable Darius Slayton, and offseason addition Darnell Mooney, while competing for snaps with a speedy weapon like Calvin Austin III.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham #13.

Instead of demanding target volume, Beckham would serve as a savvy, situational target and a crucial locker room mentor, utilizing his experience to make specific, high-impact plays while letting the younger core carry the heavy lifting.

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SWR RWR LWR Calvin Austin III Darius Slayton Malik Nabers Beaux Collins Darnell Mooney Malachi Fields Xavier Gipson Isaiah Hodgins Jalin Hyatt Dalen Cambre Ryan Miller

The Giants’ defense is also bolstered

The New York Giants‘ defense, already anchored by the elite pass-rushing presence of Brian Burns, just got a massive influx of star power to completely redefine their identity. The front office drastically upgraded the second level by selecting explosive linebacker Arvell Reese early in the first round of the draft, adding a relentless, high-motor playmaker to the mix.

They paired that rookie energy with a massive offseason splash, signing veteran Pro Bowler Tremaine Edmunds to bring seasoned leadership, elite coverage range, and reliable tackling to the heart of the unit.

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With first-round powerhouse Francis Mauigoa also joining the squad to solidify the trenches on the other side of the ball, this defense is suddenly looking incredibly deep, violent, and fully equipped to give opposing offenses nightmares all season long.