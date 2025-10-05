Max Brosmer’s profile: Age, height, weight, and contract of Vikings QB

Max Brosmer, the QB3 in Kevin O’Connell’s squad, took the field in London after Carson Wentz went down with an apparent injury during the Minnesota Vikings’ matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

The former Minnesota Golden Gophers player joined the Vikings as an undrafted free agent after several years in college football, a journey that began in New Hampshire.

With McCarthy sidelined due to injury and Wentz’s setback in the second quarter against the Browns, Brosmer made his first snaps as a professional football player in the NFL.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How old is Max Brosmer?

Born on March 28, 2001, in Davenport, Iowa, Brosmer is currently 24 years old.

see also Carson Wentz injured vs Browns: Vikings’ QB depth chart without him and JJ McCarthy

How tall is Max Brosmer?

The former Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback stands 6 feet 2 inches tall.

How much does Max Brosmer weigh?

Brosmer, the quarterback Kevin O’Connell is relying on after Wentz’s injury, weighs 218 pounds.

Max Brosmer #12 of the Minnesota Vikings.

What’s Max Brosmer’s contract with Vikings?

According to spotrac.com, Max Brosmer signed a 3-year, $2.975 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings, which includes a $10,000 signing bonus and $246,000 guaranteed. His average annual salary stands at $991,667.

Advertisement

For the 2025 season, Brosmer is set to earn a base salary of $840,000, along with a $10,000 signing bonus and a $3,703 workout bonus. His cap hit for the year is $847,036, with a dead cap value of $246,000.