Carson Wentz injured vs Browns: Vikings’ QB depth chart behind him and JJ McCarthy

During the game against the Cleveland Browns in London, Carson Wentz left the field with an apparent injury. What does the Minnesota Vikings’ quarterback depth chart look like behind him and JJ McCarthy?

By Fernando Franco Puga

Carson Wentz #11 of the Minnesota Vikings in 2025.
© Adam Bettcher/Getty ImagesCarson Wentz #11 of the Minnesota Vikings in 2025.

Alarms went off for the Minnesota Vikings. Carson Wentz left the game against the Cleveland Browns in Week 5 with an apparent injury, but how does the team’s quarterback depth chart look behind him and JJ McCarthy?

The Vikings named Carson Wentz the starter in Week 3 after JJ McCarthy suffered another injury. Unfortunately, the veteran also went down in Week 5 with an apparent shoulder injury, which was obviously not the ideal scenario for the club.

Behind Wentz is Max Brosmer. The rookie was set to take the field at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium if Wentz couldn’t return. However, after several tests, it was confirmed that he would be able to start in the second half for the Vikings.

Who is Max Brosmer?

The Vikings’ game plan against the Browns could have changed completely if Carson Wentz couldn’t continue. Behind him is Max Brosmer, who signed with the NFC North team as an undrafted rookie this year.

Max Brosmer’s profile: Age, height, weight, and contract of Vikings QB

Brosmer is a former Minnesota player. He only played one season in college, completing 268 passes for 2,828 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions.

While his numbers are solid, having just one college season is far from ideal. Nevertheless, the Vikings saw something special in him, which is why they brought him in after he went undrafted this year.

