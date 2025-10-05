Carson Wentz injured vs Browns: Vikings’ QB depth chart behind him and JJ McCarthy

Alarms went off for the Minnesota Vikings. Carson Wentz left the game against the Cleveland Browns in Week 5 with an apparent injury, but how does the team’s quarterback depth chart look behind him and JJ McCarthy?

The Vikings named Carson Wentz the starter in Week 3 after JJ McCarthy suffered another injury. Unfortunately, the veteran also went down in Week 5 with an apparent shoulder injury, which was obviously not the ideal scenario for the club.

Behind Wentz is Max Brosmer. The rookie was set to take the field at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium if Wentz couldn’t return. However, after several tests, it was confirmed that he would be able to start in the second half for the Vikings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who is Max Brosmer?

The Vikings’ game plan against the Browns could have changed completely if Carson Wentz couldn’t continue. Behind him is Max Brosmer, who signed with the NFC North team as an undrafted rookie this year.

see also Max Brosmer’s profile: Age, height, weight, and contract of Vikings QB

Brosmer is a former Minnesota player. He only played one season in college, completing 268 passes for 2,828 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions.

Advertisement

While his numbers are solid, having just one college season is far from ideal. Nevertheless, the Vikings saw something special in him, which is why they brought him in after he went undrafted this year.