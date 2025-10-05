Trending topics:
NFL

Who’s the halftime show performer for the Browns vs Vikings Week 5 London game?

London’s NFL stage mixes football and music once again, with anticipation building for a halftime act set to match the energy of Browns vs Vikings. Check out who will lead the Week 5 show.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

Justin Jefferson, wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings
© Stephen Maturen/Getty ImagesJustin Jefferson, wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings

The NFL’s international stage is back in London, and Week 5 brings the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Beyond the clash on the field, anticipation grows around the halftime spectacle.

These overseas games have become more than football showcases, often blending sport with a touch of entertainment that feels tailor-made for a global audience. This year’s halftime slot carries its own intrigue.

From surprise cameos to full-scale performances, the league’s London outings have a history of adding flair to the gridiron. With both teams aiming to make a statement, the show between halves is set to carry the same energy.

RAYE to headline the halftime show in London

The NFL has announced that the halftime show for the first of the 2025 London Games, a Week 5 showdown between the Cleveland Browns and the Minnesota Vikings, will feature one of Britain’s most exciting musical talents: RAYE.

Raye performs on the Pyramid Stage during day four of Glastonbury festival 2025. (Source: Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Raye performs on the Pyramid Stage during day four of Glastonbury festival 2025. (Source: Leon Neal/Getty Images)

The South London native is scheduled to headline the performance on Sunday, October 5th, bringing a distinctly UK flavour to the American football spectacle at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

RAYE’s selection comes on the heels of a monumental year that cemented her as a global powerhouse. Her debut album, My 21st Century Blues, and its hit single “Escapism” led to her sweeping a record-breaking six awards at the 2024 BRIT Awards.

I’m very grateful to NFL for inviting me and the band to perform during this halftime show. Hopefully we can provide a memorable and entertaining moment for the crowd and viewers at home“, the British singer said.

NFL fans in attendance and watching worldwide can anticipate a dynamic and high-energy show from an artist widely praised for her raw storytelling and electrifying stage presence.

Prior to the game, the stage will also host English singer-songwriter Pixie Lott, who will perform the UK national anthem, “God Save the King”, completing a bill rich with high-profile British talent.

Ariadna Pinheiro
