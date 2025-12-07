Is Maxx Crosby playing today for Raiders vs Broncos in 2025 NFL Week 14?

The Las Vegas Raiders are no longer in playoff contention. Nevertheless, Week 14 presents a chance for revenge as they face the Denver Broncos. But will Maxx Crosby play in this key AFC West matchup?

The 2025 NFL season has not been kind to the Raiders. Even though they were expected to be an underdog in the AFC West, they have not even come close to that, as they were eliminated from playoff contention with five weeks remaining.

Head coach Pete Carroll is now focused on developing a strong roster for the future. Maxx Crosby stands out as the cornerstone of the franchise, with the defensive end remaining a key player despite the team’s struggles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Is Maxx Crosby playing against the Broncos in Week 14?

Yes, Maxx Crosby is set to play against the Broncos in Week 14. The star pass rusher has been dealing with a knee injury and missed the last two practices, but he is expected to suit up for the AFC West showdown, according to NFL Media.

Crosby has been a crucial asset for the Raiders since his arrival in 2019. While his 2025 season has not been outstanding, he has recorded eight sacks, ranking 12th among league leaders.

Advertisement

Although the Raiders are already eliminated, facing the Broncos is always special. For that reason, the presence of the four-time Pro Bowler on the field is crucial to their chances of defeating their AFC West rivals in Week 14.

Advertisement

see also Chip Kelly breaks silence after being fired by Pete Carroll from Raiders

The Raiders do not have intentions of trading Maxx Crosby

Earlier this year, the Raiders gave Maxx Crosby a lucrative three-year, $106 million contract extension that runs through the 2029 season. The organization views him as a cornerstone player and has no intention of moving on from him.

Advertisement

Before this years trade deadline, rumors suggested the Cowboys, after moving on from Micah Parsons, inquired about Crosby’s situation. However, Las Vegas shut the door on any potential deal and committed to keeping the star pass rusher.

SurveyWho will win? Who will win? already voted 0 people

Advertisement