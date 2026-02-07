Maxx Crosby sends strong message to Raiders about ongoing trade rumors ahead of 2026 season

Amid growing trade rumors, Las Vegas Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby has issued a strong statement addressing his future with the team. Is this the end of his tenure in Nevada?

Following a highly disappointing 2025 NFL season, the Raiders have been widely viewed as a potential selling team. Unsurprisingly, the first name to surface in trade discussions was Maxx Crosby, who is currently the most valuable asset on the roster.

Last season, reports suggested that Las Vegas was at least listening to offers for the elite pass rusher. Those rumors have carried over into the 2026 offseason, but Crosby has made it clear that he is not paying attention to the speculation.

“Now I’ve got random people making big statements for me,” Crosby said. “They’re like, ‘Maxx must have told them this.’ For me, I just sit back and laugh because I know my truth and when I go to bed at night, I have a smile on my face because I don’t have to explain nothing to nobody. I’ve said it over and over again. I’m getting healthy. I’m in the building every single day. I’m in this building from 6 a.m. when it’s dark out, and I’m here until almost 2 o’clock. Almost eight hours, I’m putting in straight work, rehabbing, lifting, getting prepared for next season. That’s all that I care about, so all the noise, it’s news to me sometimes.”

Maxx Crosby may want to stay, but the Raiders have the final call

At the moment, the Raiders are not considered a competitive team. Despite holding the coveted No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft—widely expected to be used on top quarterback prospect Fernando Mendoza—there are several issues to address beyond finding a franchise signal-caller.

While Crosby has been vocal about his desire to remain in Las Vegas, the organization may view the situation differently. This is not due to a lack of performance—quite the opposite. Crosby has played at such an elite level that the Raiders could potentially command at least two first-round picks in a trade. A very attractive offer for the club.

The 28-year-old defensive end could become the centerpiece of a full-scale rebuild. With Crosby still regarded as one of the NFL’s premier pass rushers, the Raiders know that trading him at peak value could be crucial before his market price declines in the coming years.

