NFL report reveals true tone of relationship between Maxx Crosby and Raiders amid trade rumors

One of the most intriguing storylines this offseason is the potential trade of Maxx Crosby. Amid ongoing speculation, a recent NFL report has shed light on the current state of the relationship between the star pass rusher and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Uncertainty surrounds the Raiders regarding their most valuable asset. Crosby is widely regarded as one of the top defensive players in the league, which is why his name continues to generate significant interest across the NFL.

Recent reports suggest that Crosby never formally requested a trade. However, the relationship between the player and the organization may not be in the best place, and there appears to be work to do if both sides hope to move forward together.

“There’s a lot of fence-mending that’s going to need to happen if the Raiders are going to hang onto Maxx Crosby,” Albert Breer said on NBC Sports Boston. “It goes all the way to the top of the organization with Tom Brady and Alex Guerrero. The way the communication happened with the injury in December left a mark. This is a guy who’s incredibly loyal to the Raiders organization, wanted to spend his entire career there, and is loyal to Mark Davis as well. Now, he feels betrayed.”

Tom Brady has an insider providing key details

When the Raiders brought Tom Brady on board as a co-owner, it wasn’t solely because of his seven Super Bowl titles. The franchise also valued his football expertise and vision as it attempts to return to relevance.

Brady did not arrive alone. The former quarterback brought longtime associate Alex Guerrero with him. But who is Guerrero, and how is he helping Brady shape the organization?

Guerrero became close to Brady during his time with the New England Patriots, serving as his trainer and former business partner. Now, he holds a role within the Raiders organization.

According to the team’s official website, Guerrero is listed as a “wellness coordinator.” He oversees multiple departments to ensure and enhance the health and well-being of players, coaches, and staff. In many ways, he serves as Brady’s eyes and ears on a daily basis in Las Vegas.

With someone closely connected to players and staff inside the building, Brady has access to detailed insight into the team’s internal dynamics — including Crosby’s situation. The priority appears to be ensuring that Crosby remains confident in the Raiders’ long-term vision and that trade rumors remain just that: rumors.

