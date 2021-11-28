Miami Dolphins play against Carolina Panthers for a Sunday Night Football game in the Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers meet in Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season. This game will be held at Hard Rock Stadium on November 28, 2021 at 1:00 PM (ET). Big game to show off at home. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV and Paramount+ with a 7-day Free Trial.

Miami Dolphins are looking for a way to play in the playoffs, they won the last three weeks in a row against the Houston Texans, the Baltimore Ravens and in the most recent week against the New York Jets.

Carolina Panthers are playing a little better with Cam Newton, or so it seems, but last week they lost to Washington Football Team 21-27. Before that loss they had won against the Cardinals without Newton as a starter.

Miami Dolphins vs Carolina Panthers: Match Information

Date: Sunday, November 28, 2021.

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida.

Miami Dolphins vs Carolina Panthers: Times by State in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Miami Dolphins vs Carolina Panthers: Storylines

After seven painful weeks the Miami Dolphins ended one of the worst losing streaks of the 2021 NFL season. The last loss of that losing streak was against Buffalo Bills in Week 8, but then the Dolphins won against Houston Texans 17-9 in Week 9. After that victory they won two more games, one at home against the Baltimore Ravens 22-10. and on the road against New York Jets 24-17. The Miami Dolphins offensive line is scoring an average of 18.3 points per game, and the team's defense is allowing 24.5 points.

Carolina Panthers have yet to win a game since Cam Newton returned to the team, but it has been very little time since that. In Newton's first game as starter the Panthers lost to Washington Football Team, but the game was not all bad for the Panthers. The first half of that game ended 14-14, but WFT won the second half by 13-7 thanks to Heinicke overtaking Newton with 3 touchdowns and 206 passing yards. The Panthers are scoring an average of 20.5 points per game, and the defense is the sixth best of the season allowing just 20 points per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Miami Dolphins vs Carolina Panthers in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 12 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV and Paramount+ and other options available are Fox, Fox.com, Fox App, NFL Game Pass.

Miami Dolphins vs Carolina Panthers: Predictions And Odds

Miami Dolphins are underdogs at home with +2.5 ATS and +118 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a good streak right now to use against visitors. Carolina Panthers are favorites with -2.5 points to cover and -128 moneyline. The totals is fixed at 41.5 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: Miami Dolphins +2.5.



FanDuel Miami Dolphins +2.5 / +118 Totals 41.5 Carolina Panthers -2.5 / -128

