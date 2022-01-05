The Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots will meet for Week 18 of the 2021-22 NFL Regular Season. Here, check out when, where and how to watch this game in the United States.

The Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots will face each other for the 2021-22 NFL regular season finale at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 18. Here, check out all the information you need to know about this game such as date, time and TV Channel. You can watch this match on fuboTV (7 day free trial).

The Dolphins are coming to this game after being defeated 34-3 by the Titans last time out, putting an end to their seven-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the Patriots beat the Jaguars 50-10 on Sunday.

The Patriots are already qualified to the Playoffs, while the Dolphins don’t have a chance. It marks the sixth time in team history that the Patriots will open and close the season against the same opponent. The last time it happened was in 2013 against Buffalo.

Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots: Date

The Week 18 match for the 2021-2022 NFL regular season between the Detroit Lions and the New England Patriots will be played on Sunday, January 9, at the Hard Rock Stadium. Last time they met, the Dolphins won 17-16 as visitors.

Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:25 PM

CT: 3:25 PM

MT: 2:25 PM

PT: 1:25 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots

The game between the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots for the last round of the 2021-2022 NFL regular season will be broadcast in the US by fuboTV (free trial). Another option to watch it is CBS.