The Titans outside linebacker Alvin Bud Dupree has problems with the law due to an incident he starred in Nashville that caused the Metro Police Department to send him a citation for misdemeanor assault.

The Tennessee Titans are facing another crucial game besides the one against Houston Texans: one outside an NFL field. Its outside linebacker Alvin Bud Dupree has received a citation from Metro Nashville Police Department after a violent altercate in which he was involved on Sunday.

"Due to the victim being assaulted, the defendant is being charged with assault-fear of bodily injury" says the statement released by the Police. The consequence for Bud Dupree is to show himself in three weeks to continue with the legal process.

Tennesse Titans have just signed Dupree for the the 2021 season with a five-year contract that guarantees the outside linebacker $82.5 million. The Georgia native made his NFL debut for the Pittsburg Steelers, the ones picked him on the 2015 Draft.

What did Bud Dupree do for being charged for a misdemeanor assault?

On January 2, Bud Dupree was involved in a fight at a Walgreen in Nashville, Tennessee. According to TMZ Sports, first, there was a verbal altercation between the NFL player and a man, apparently an employee of the pharmacy.

After the words, the action came and Titans outside linebacker took the employee's cell phone, because he was being filmed as proof of the conflict, and then tossed the 20 years old man to the floor to apply him a kind of wrestling movement.

Due to Dupree's aggression, Walgreen's employee suffered a cut on his forehead, and also another person, a female, received medical attention because of a cut on one of her hands, reported Metro Nashville Police Department spokesperson, Don Aaron, to the local newspaper The Tennessean.