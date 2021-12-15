Things within the NFL Playoffs have not changed much despite the fact that in 2020 more teams were allowed for the playoffs, but in general everything looks the same. Check here to check how the playoffs works for this new season of the NFL in the US

There are no big changes in the playoffs, the recent changes were made in 2020. Everything is arranged for the 2021-22 National Football League Playoffs to begin in January 2022. The good news is that the NFL now allows 14 teams to play in the playoffs round.

The 2020 was different for the NFL and not only because of the coronavirus, but because the NFL decided to expand the playoffs to 14 teams. Previously only 12 teams were allowed, the modification in the format added 3 wildcards for each conference.

The NFL is divided into two conferences: the American Football Conference (AFC) and the National Football Conference, and within each of the conferences there are four divisions. The divisions are known as East, North, South, West.

NFL 2021-22 playoff format: Division Winners

Each conference has 16 teams divided into four divisions that take the conference name to distinguish themselves: AFC East, AFC North, AFC South, and AFC West. With the NFC it is the same, each division from East to West carries the initials of the conference.

Each division within the conferences is made up of four teams fighting to win the division with the best record. A clear example of an AFC East winner in 2020 was the Buffalo Bills with 13-3-0.

The two winners of the divisions in each conference with the best record do not have to play in the Wildcard Round, they get a special pass called BYE and go to the next round (Divisional Round) to play against the winners of the wildcard round.

A clear example was in 2020 when the Chiefs won the AFC West with 14-2-0 (best record in the AFC) and automatically entered the Divisional Round. The division winners are numbered 1 through 4 and are known as Seed No. 1, 2, 3 and 4.

NFL 2021-22 playoff format: Wildcard Round

The wildcard round is a bit more complex but easy to understand even for people who don't know anything about American football. Each conference offers 3 special passes called Wildcards where three teams have the opportunity to access the divisional round (if they manage to win), conference title game and super bowl. They are also known as Seed No. 5, 6 and 7.

The teams that play in the wildcard round are those that have the top three records (after division winners) at the end of the regular season. In 2020 the three NFC teams that made the playoffs through the wildcard were:

NFC South – Tampa Bay Buccaneers 11-5-0 (Saints won the division)

NFC North – Chicago Bears 8-8-0 (Packers won the division)

NFC West – Los Angeles Rams 10-6-0 (Seahawks won the Division)

The teams' games in the wildcard round will be against the teams that won the divisions and had the best records after the two teams that received the free pass (bye) for the divisional round.

Game 1: No. 2 Division Winner vs. No. 7 Wildcard Team (Bears)

Game 2: No. 3 Division Winner vs. No. 6 Wildcard Team (Rams)

Game 3: No. 4 Division Winner vs. No. 5 Wildcard Team (Bucs)

NFL 2021-22 playoff format: Divisional Round

This round is the big filter of the playoffs, only the best teams from each division and conference face each other in four or five games that will define the final games for the conference title games. The format of the divisional round is:

Game 1: BYE NFC Team with best divisional record vs. NFC Wildcard round winner.

Game 2: AFC Team with best divisional record vs. AFC Wildcard round winner.

Game 3: BYE AFC Team with best divisional record vs. AFC Wildcard round winner.

Game 4: NFC Team with best divisional record vs. NFC Wildcard round winner.

NFL 2021-22 playoff format: Conference Title

There is not much to say about this part of the playoffs since to reach this part of the postseason the four best teams must win in the Divisional Round, the previous record does not matter here and there are no Bye’s available. In 2020 the Chiefs won the AFC against the Bills, and the Buccaneers won the NFC against the Packers.

NFL 2021-22 playoff format: Super Bowl

This is the last phase of the playoffs, only the winners of the conference titles can play in the final game for the Super Bowl ring. After the conference title games, both teams will have several days off before playing in the Super Bowl.



This is how the Playoffs looked in the 2020 season where the Buccaneers won the Super Bowl against the Chiefs.

Data provided by Pro-Football-Reference.com Week Date Winner/tie Loser/tie Pts Pts WildCard 2021-01-09 Buffalo Bills Indianapolis Colts 27 24 WildCard 2021-01-09 Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle Seahawks 30 20 WildCard 2021-01-09 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Washington Football Team 31 23 WildCard 2021-01-10 Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers 48 37 WildCard 2021-01-10 New Orleans Saints Chicago Bears 21 9 WildCard 2021-01-10 Baltimore Ravens @ Tennessee Titans 20 13 Division 2021-01-16 Green Bay Packers Los Angeles Rams 32 18 Division 2021-01-16 Buffalo Bills Baltimore Ravens 17 3 Division 2021-01-17 Kansas City Chiefs Cleveland Browns 22 17 Division 2021-01-17 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New Orleans Saints 30 20 ConfChamp 2021-01-24 Kansas City Chiefs Buffalo Bills 38 24 ConfChamp 2021-01-24 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Green Bay Packers 31 26 SuperBowl 2021-02-07 Tampa Bay Buccaneers N Kansas City Chiefs 31 9

NFL 2021-22 Playoff Picture: Conference standings for the upcoming postseason (Week 14 updated)

From now on, this section will show the status of each team on the way to the NFL playoffs, all the information on wins, losses and the seven teams from each conference that will be in the playoffs in January 2022.

AFC Playoff Standings Tm W L T Position Reason New England Patriots (1) 9 4 0 East Champion conference win percentage Tennessee Titans (2) 9 4 0 South Champion head-to-head record Kansas City Chiefs (3) 9 4 0 West Champion Baltimore Ravens (4) 8 5 0 North Champion Los Angeles Chargers (5) 8 5 0 Wild Card #1 Indianapolis Colts (6) 7 6 0 Wild Card #2 conference win percentage Buffalo Bills (7) 7 6 0 Wild Card #3 conference win percentage Cleveland Browns 7 6 0 head-to-head record Cincinnati Bengals 7 6 0 conference win percentage Denver Broncos 7 6 0 Pittsburgh Steelers 6 6 1 Las Vegas Raiders 6 7 0 head-to-head record Miami Dolphins 6 7 0 New York Jets 3 10 0 Houston Texans 2 11 0 head-to-head record Jacksonville Jaguars 2 11 0

NFC Playoff Standings Tm W L T Position Reason Green Bay Packers (1) 10 3 0 North Champion conference win percentage Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2) 10 3 0 South Champion strength of victory Arizona Cardinals (3) 10 3 0 West Champion Dallas Cowboys (4) 9 4 0 East Champion Los Angeles Rams (5) 9 4 0 Wild Card #1 San Francisco 49ers (6) 7 6 0 Wild Card #2 Washington Football (7) 6 7 0 Wild Card #3 conference win percentage Minnesota Vikings 6 7 0 win percentage in common games Philadelphia Eagles 6 7 0 head-to-head record Atlanta Falcons 6 7 0 head-to-head record New Orleans Saints 6 7 0 Carolina Panthers 5 8 0 conference win percentage Seattle Seahawks 5 8 0 New York Giants 4 9 0 conference win percentage Chicago Bears 4 9 0 Detroit Lions 1 11 1

**Data provided by Pro-Football-Reference.com