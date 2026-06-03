Micah Parsons confirms he’s out for 2026 season opener with Packers after major injury update

The Green Bay Packers will begin the 2026 season without one of their biggest stars. Micah Parsons has revealed that he will not be ready for Week 1 as he continues recovering from the significant left knee injury he suffered in December.

Parsons provided an update on his rehabilitation process, making it clear that the Packers are taking a cautious approach with his recovery timeline. According to Rob Demovsky, the player explained that the injury involved more than just an ACL tear, which has extended the expected return date.

“Five months into his ACL rehab, Micah Parsons said he has four more months to go, saying that they have a strict nine-month rule especially for players who had more than just the ACL tear, revealing that he also had a meniscus procedure.”

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How long is Micah Parsons out with Packers?

Micah Parsons will be out at least four games of the 2026 season. His comments became even more significant after NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared additional details regarding the Packers’ plans.

“Packers star Micah Parsons makes clear that he’ll begin the 2026 season on the PUP list, offering a target of mid-October until he’s on the field. With a long career ahead, no shortcuts.”

What happens to a player on the PUP list?

The Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list carries major implications. By opening the season on the reserve PUP list, Parsons will be required to miss at least the first four games of the regular season. That means Green Bay will have to navigate the opening month without one of the NFL’s premier defensive playmakers.

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When will Micah Parsons come back?

Micah Parsons also emphasized the team’s strict nine-month recovery rule following his ACL injury. Given that timeline, a return around mid-October now appears to be the most realistic target, assuming there are no setbacks during the final stages of rehab.