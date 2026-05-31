Micah Parsons tries to recruit Mike Tomlin with offer to join Packers

Micah Parsons made a very intriguing offer to Mike Tomlin after the veteran head coach decided to leave the Steelers.

Mike Tomlin and Micah Parsons were involved in a highly notable encounter during the 2026 NBA Western Conference Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Parsons is one of the NFL’s biggest stars after an impressive start to his career with the Dallas Cowboys and now with the Green Bay Packers following one of the most surprising trades in league history.

For his part, Tomlin decided to end his tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers after 19 seasons and a Super Bowl title with the historic franchise. Now, the veteran head coach is ready for a new chapter in his career.

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Micah Parsons makes interesting ‘offer’ to Mike Tomlin

Micah Parsons and Mike Tomlin shared a warm exchange, with the veteran coach telling the star pass rusher, “Man, you just made my night.” Then, in a moment that caught everyone by surprise, Parsons invited Tomlin to join the Packers. “We got a spot for you. Just keep coming North.”

Mike Tomlin’s new job

Mike Tomlin is unlikely to accept Micah Parsons’ offer to join the Packers as an assistant coach or consultant, especially after signing a contract to become an NBC analyst beginning with the 2026 season.

However, in a particularly interesting moment, Parsons appeared to be completely serious about recruiting Tomlin, even though Matt LaFleur is currently the team’s head coach.