George Pickens sends clear message about Jerry Jones and contract extension with Cowboys in 2026 after Micah Parsons’ trade

George Pickens is close to finishing his contract with the Dallas Cowboys, and because of that, the wide receiver knows a big paycheck awaits him after his strong 2025 season. Money, along with alleged behavioral issues, were the main reasons why the Pittsburgh Steelers traded him. They were not willing to pay him like a WR1.

Now, after Pickens’ numbers playing alongside Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, there is no room for hesitation for Jerry Jones. Either he pays him more than $35 million per season, or George will walk out the door as a free agent.

This scenario will lead Jones to once again face David Mulugheta, the agent with whom he had many issues while trying to secure a deal for Micah Parsons. A few months ago, the owner said he had a verbal agreement with the defensive star, but when Mulugheta saw that the terms were not favorable for his client, the negotiations fell apart and Jerry chose to send Micah to Green Bay.

Advertisement

Advertisement

George Pickens’ contract extension with Dallas Cowboys

During the Pro Bowl Games ahead of the Super Bowl, Micah Parsons and George Pickens were interviewed by Clarence Hill Jr. and DLLS Sports. This was the wide receiver’s response when he was asked if it was likely that the money Jerry Jones saved with Parsons would end up in Pickens’ pockets.

“I mean, it’s a possibility. Everything in life is a possibility. We definitely could have used Micah Parsons. We could have used his talents. He was in Dallas for a long time. He loved it. But all I can say it’s a very high possibility (Jones using Parsons’ money for him).”

Advertisement

The interesting part of the situation is whether Jones will be willing to give Pickens a better contract than CeeDee Lamb, who signed a four-year, $136 million deal in 2024. It does not seem likely that Mulugheta will accept less, and that could create major controversy inside the locker room.

Advertisement