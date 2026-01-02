Micah Parsons sparked a big controversy with Jerry Jones on social media a few days ago, talking about his time with the Dallas Cowboys and the trade that sent him to the Green Bay Packers.

“Y’all want me to feel bad? Jerry Jones slandered my name to Cowboys media and national media for months. So, I do think I can react to comment if I want to! Respectfully.”

According to Jones, the plan to build a Super Bowl contender was to trade Parsons, free up salary cap space, and, with the first-round picks he obtained, rebuild the team by acquiring several players via trades or the draft.

What was the Micah Parsons trade?

The Micah Parsons trade was the move that sent the star defensive player to the Green Bay Packers. In return, the Cowboys received two first-round picks and Kenny Clark. Weeks later, using part of that capital, Jerry Jones acquired Quinnen Williams and Logan Wilson.

Why did the Cowboys trade Micah Parsons?

The Cowboys traded Micah Parsons because Jerry Jones was not willing to pay him $48 million on a four-year contract. Now, following the defensive end’s controversial comments, the owner responded in an interview with 105.3 The Fan by saying that his plan was precisely to acquire more players to strengthen the roster.

“Well, I wish Micah the very best. Micah just outgrew our ability to pay. He’s a great player. I’d love to have Micah on the team, but we just couldn’t afford him. We wanted four or five players more than we did him. But he’s outstanding. I understand his sensitivity and can even understand these comments, but, the facts are the facts. When you just put it on one player, that player can get hurt. If you got it on four or five players, the chances of all them getting hurt are not there. It never was personal with Micah.”