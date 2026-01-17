Jordan Love, Packers receive key update on Matt LaFleur’s future ahead of upcoming NFL season

The Green Bay Packers’ latest loss was especially painful—not just because of the opponent, but also because it was a key opportunity for Jordan Love and his teammates to keep advancing in the playoffs. Matt LaFleur, one of the main targets of criticism, is now getting a significant hint about his future at Lambeau Field.

Both LaFleur and General Manager Brian Gutekunst are entering the final year of their contracts, prompting many to question whether they will actually return to the team given what’s ahead.

According to NFL reporter Adam Schefter on his X account, both are hoping for a positive meeting with the franchise, and it’s expected that they could extend their contracts with the Packers for a few more years.

Evidently, the main goal is to continue on this path, aiming for Love and his teammates to achieve results in the short term and eventually return to the Super Bowl.

Head coach Matt Lafleur of the Green Bay Packers

Building a competitive team

The Green Bay Packers are fully committed to building a powerhouse around Jordan Love for a 2026 title run, headlined by their latest blockbuster acquisition of Micah Parsons.

To secure the elite pass rusher, Green Bay traded its 2026 and 2027 first-round picks along with Kenny Clark to the Cowboys, a high-stakes move intended to transform its defense into a championship-caliber unit once Parsons returns from his late-2025 ACL injury.

Offensively, the team is banking on the explosive trio of Josh Jacobs, Christian Watson, and rising star Matthew Golden to provide Love with the weapons needed to lead a high-octane attack.

By pairing a generational defensive talent with a versatile group of playmakers, the Packers have signaled to the rest of the league that they are officially in “win-now” mode for the 2026 season.

