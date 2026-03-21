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Rob Gronkowski suffers injury playing with Tom Brady in Flag Football Classic

Rob Gronkowski suffered an injury during Flag Football Classic alongside Tom Brady.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

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Rob Gronkowski with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
© Michael Reaves/Getty ImagesRob Gronkowski with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rob Gronkowski suffered a hamstring injury after receiving a pass from Tom Brady during the Flag Football Classic. After a strong first offensive drive, the former tight end felt the discomfort after completing a two-point conversion.

The Founders, Brady’s team, were facing Team USA in one of the most anticipated games of the first edition of the tournament. It was an appetizer for what we could see at the 2028 Olympics.

*Developing story

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
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