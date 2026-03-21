Rob Gronkowski suffers injury playing with Tom Brady in Flag Football Classic

Rob Gronkowski suffered a hamstring injury after receiving a pass from Tom Brady during the Flag Football Classic. After a strong first offensive drive, the former tight end felt the discomfort after completing a two-point conversion.
The Founders, Brady’s team, were facing Team USA in one of the most anticipated games of the first edition of the tournament. It was an appetizer for what we could see at the 2028 Olympics.
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Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro is a seasoned sports writer and analyst at Bolavip US, with a specialization in NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, College Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Golf. With over 15 years of experience in the field, he has served as a broadcaster, commentator, and reporter for Grupo ACIR Radio in Mexico. During his career, Miguel has covered major global events such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, FIFA Confederations Cup, World Baseball Classic, Pan American Games, PGA Tour, and ATP Tour. His extensive experience and expertise make him an integral part of the Bolavip US team.