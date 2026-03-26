Tom Brady has no plans to come out of retirement for second time

It’s been several years since Tom Brady was last seen on the field as a professional player. He was recently active in Flag Football, which led many to wonder if he might return to the NFL for second time—something the GOAT himself ruled out, despite having inquired about returning.

“I actually have inquired, and they don’t like that idea very much. We explored a lot of different things, and I’m very happily retired,” he revealed in a recent interview with Alex Sherman.

Considered by many as one of the greatest of all time, Brady today feels comfortable in his executive role. That said, judging by his appearances on the field in Flag Football, he could easily suit up again.

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Players who came out of retirement

The NFL has seen several legendary icons who couldn’t resist the urge to return to the field for one final run. Tom Brady provided the most famous recent example when he ended a 40-day retirement in 2022 to play another season with the Buccaneers.

Tom Brady #12n

Similarly, Rob Gronkowski ended his brief hiatus in 2020 to reunite with Brady and win another Super Bowl ring in Tampa Bay. Even Marshawn “Beast Mode” Lynch famously came out of retirement twice to suit up for both the Raiders and the Seahawks. Ultimately, these iconic comebacks prove that the competitive fire is incredibly difficult to extinguish.

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Brady’s new role

In 2026, Tom Brady serves as a high-profile minority owner and a key strategic advisor for the Las Vegas Raiders. Although he officially holds a 5% stake in the franchise, he acts as a de facto president of football operations, working closely with General Manager John Spytek to lead the team’s massive rebuild.

Brady has been heavily involved in major decisions, including the hiring of head coach Klint Kubiak and evaluating top prospects like Fernando Mendoza for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 Draft. His influence extends to the team’s culture, where he emphasizes discipline and long-term success to turn the organization around after a difficult 2025 season.

TB12’s accolades

Tom Brady has won a record-breaking seven Super Bowl rings throughout his legendary career. He earned his first six titles with the New England Patriots (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLIX, LI, LIII) and secured his final championship with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (LV). With seven rings, Brady has more Super Bowl victories than any single NFL franchise in history.