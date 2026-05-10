Mike McCarthy praises rookie QB Drew Allar as Steelers wait for Aaron Rodgers

Mike McCarthy offered an encouraging early evaluation of rookie quarterback Drew Allar during Steelers minicamp as Pittsburgh continues waiting for Aaron Rodgers to decide his future.

The Pittsburgh Steelers may still be waiting on Aaron Rodgers, but inside rookie minicamp they are already beginning the process of developing the quarterbacks who could shape the franchise’s future. One of the biggest names drawing attention has been Drew Allar.

As uncertainty continues surrounding Rodgers’ decision, Allar enters an intriguing competition with Will Howard while veteran Mason Rudolph provides experience inside the QB room. Even if Rodgers eventually signs with Pittsburgh, the long-term future of the position could still depend heavily on how quickly the young quarterbacks develop.

That is why Mike McCarthy’s early comments about Allar generated so much interest. The Steelers head coach praised the rookie’s physical tools while also acknowledging there is still major technical work ahead as they begin reshaping his mechanics and footwork.

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Mike McCarthy sees major upside in Drew Allar

Mike McCarthy made it clear that Drew Allar’s raw talent immediately stands out when watching him throw the football. “I think he’s the perfect description of what I’ve just said. He’s physically gifted. He’s a gifted thrower of the football, but he’s no different than any other young quarterback that I’ve had the opportunity to work with.”

The Steelers clearly believe Allar possesses the arm talent and physical profile necessary to eventually become an NFL starter. However, McCarthy also emphasized that the developmental process for young quarterbacks is never simple, especially when refining mechanics.

That became especially important when the coach addressed criticism surrounding Allar’s footwork, an area many scouts viewed as inconsistent coming out of college.

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Steelers already working to adjust Drew Allar’s mechanics

Mike McCarthy defended Drew Allar while explaining that quarterback footwork varies depending on offensive systems and body types. It’s going to be a very different story compared to Penn State.

“I mean, everybody teaches footwork a little differently. Everybody has a system of offense and how you tie your quarterback, particularly in the pass game, to that. There’s a lot of work there. We’re able to just adjust some fundamentals that we think will help him. I think a big part of quarterback play is understanding the profile of the individual. They’re all built a little differently. Some guys are higher cut than others.”

The comments suggest the Steelers are focused on tailoring their coaching approach specifically to Allar rather than forcing him into a rigid developmental template. McCarthy also sounded encouraged by the rookie’s first few practices and the adjustments he has already made during minicamp.

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“It was great to get him on film. The first thing that we did with Drew, just no different than we did with Will Howard and Mason Rudolph, we shoot a profile tape. We were able to do that yesterday, evaluate that, and tried some things that he responded to very favorably. So, he made a very good first impression.”

Aaron Rodgers’ uncertainty still hanging over Steelers quarterback room

While Aaron Rodgers remains the dominant storyline around Pittsburgh, the Steelers are quietly building a fascinating quarterback situation behind the scenes.

If Rodgers signs, Allar and Howard could spend valuable time developing behind one of the greatest quarterbacks of the modern era. If Rodgers walks away or retires, however, the pressure on Pittsburgh’s young quarterbacks could arrive much sooner than expected.