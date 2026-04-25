Steelers could reportedly trade QB after drafting Drew Allar

The Pittsburgh Steelers turned heads in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, selecting quarterback Drew Allar in a move few saw coming. With other roster needs still on the board, the decision signaled a clear intent: they are thinking about the future at the position, even if it complicates the present.

That complication is already taking shape. According to a report from Ian Rapoport, the Steelers are open to dealing Mason Rudolph at some point this offseason. It’s a notable development considering Rudolph’s experience with the team, but it also reflects how quickly the depth chart can shift when a new quarterback is added to the mix.

As things stand, the quarterback room consists of Rudolph, Allar, and Will Howard. It’s a manageable group for now, but it may not stay that way for long. The looming factor, of course, is Aaron Rodgers, and all signs continue to point toward a potential return.

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Who will be Steelers QB in 2026?

Aaron Rodgers would be the Steelers QB in 2026. If the veteran does come back, the math becomes simple, and unforgiving. Carrying four quarterbacks is rarely sustainable in today’s NFL, especially when roster flexibility is so critical. That reality would almost certainly force the Steelers to move on from one option, and Rudolph appears to be the most logical candidate.

In that scenario, Rodgers would step in as the clear starter, bringing leadership and elite experience to the offense. Behind him, Allar and Howard would compete for the backup role, while also positioning themselves as potential long-term answers. It’s a setup that could benefit both young quarterbacks, giving them time to develop under one of the greatest to ever play the position.

There’s also the coaching factor. Learning behind a veteran like Rodgers while being guided by a quarterback-friendly system could accelerate their growth. For Rudolph, however, the outlook is less favorable. The market for his services is unlikely to be strong, and any move would likely position him as a backup rather than a starter. In the end, the Steelers may not get much in return, but the bigger priority appears to be shaping the future of their quarterback room.