Mike McCarthy gives a hint on Aaron Rodgers’ return with Steelers: ‘It would be awesome’

Aaron Rodgers continues dominating the NFL offseason conversation, and now a small smile from Mike McCarthy has Steelers fans wondering whether the veteran quarterback is finally getting close to making his decision.

During a recent media appearance, McCarthy was asked directly whether Rodgers could sign with Pittsburgh soon enough to participate in OTAs before May 18. Instead of shutting down the possibility, the Steelers head coach delivered a response that immediately sparked speculation across social media. “I mean, three quarterbacks is the normal. Four would be awesome.”

McCarthy smiled while answering the question, and many around the league interpreted the reaction as a possible hint that Rodgers joining the Pittsburgh Steelers remains a very realistic scenario despite the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the veteran quarterback’s future.

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Steelers QB depth chart

At the moment, the three quarterbacks Mike McCarthy referenced are Mason Rudolph, Will Howard and rookie Drew Allar, That’s the QB depth chart heading into offseason activities.

The obvious “fourth quarterback” would be Rodgers, whose prolonged decision process has once again created enormous uncertainty. Even with growing optimism surrounding Pittsburgh, the veteran continues dragging out the process without giving a final public answer.

If Rodgers eventually signs, it is very possible the Steelers carry four quarterbacks throughout much of the offseason and preseason before eventually making a roster decision closer to Week 1.

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For now, however, the Steelers remain stuck waiting while every public comment, smile and reaction connected to Rodgers continues generating massive attention around the NFL.