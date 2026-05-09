Aaron Rodgers sparks new Steelers mystery after surprising QB update from Pittsburgh

Aaron Rodgers is reportedly already in Pittsburgh, but in a surprising twist, the Steelers still have not met with the veteran quarterback.

Aaron Rodgers may already be in Pittsburgh, but the biggest question surrounding the Steelers still has no official answer. As speculation intensifies around the future Hall of Fame quarterback, the situation has suddenly become far more unusual than many expected.

According to Gerry Dulac, Rodgers has quietly spent several days in the city while avoiding direct contact with the team during rookie minicamp. The report immediately fueled even more intrigue because many around the league expected a formal meeting, or even a deal, to happen quickly once the Super Bowl champion quarterback arrived.

“Aaron Rodgers has been in town for a couple days, but the Steelers have not met with him yet and instead have been talking with his agent. Rodgers has stayed away from the team’s South Side facility while the three-day rookie minicamp has been going on.”

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Why Aaron Rodgers and Steelers situation suddenly feels more complicated?

The timing of Aaron Rodgers being in Pittsburgh without meeting the team has created confusion across the NFL. On one hand, communication between both sides clearly remains active. On the other, the absence of an official visit or finalized agreement suggests there are still details being worked out behind the scenes.

For the Steelers, the urgency is obvious. They still lack a proven veteran starter despite rebuilding the quarterback room around younger options like Drew Allar and Will Howard.

Both players may represent intriguing long-term projects, but neither changes the reality that the franchise believes it can still compete immediately. That is exactly why Rodgers continues to make sense for Mike McCarthy and the Steelers.

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Mike McCarthy connection could decide the future of Aaron Rodgers

One of the biggest factors linking Aaron Rodgers to Pittsburgh remains his long history with Mike McCarthy dating back to their years together with the Green Bay Packers.

The partnership helped produce one of the most successful eras in Packers history, including a Super Bowl championship and multiple MVP-level seasons from Rodgers.

Even after years apart, there is still a belief around the league that McCarthy offers Rodgers the familiarity and trust he would need for one final run. For Aaron personally, the stakes could not be much bigger.

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What’s next for Aaron Rodgers?

At this stage of his career, Aaron Rodgers is no longer exploring multiple options around the league. The Steelers appear to be the only organization showing serious interest in giving the veteran quarterback a legitimate opportunity to compete for another Super Bowl.

That reality changes the pressure surrounding the negotiations. If a deal with Pittsburgh ultimately falls apart, retirement could quickly become the most realistic outcome for Rodgers.

For now, the quarterback remains in Pittsburgh, the Steelers remain interested and the NFL continues waiting for clarity on one of the league’s biggest offseason storylines.