Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel shared some unencouraging news about Odell Beckham Jr., but the team is still optimistic about him.

The Miami Dolphins took a chance on Odell Beckham Jr. Once considered to be one of the best wide receivers in the National Football League, he’s spent more time on the sidelines than on the football field for years now.

OBJ signed a huge one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens last season. Injuries prevented him from paying that back with his usual stellar production, and he struggled to find a new deal in the offseason.

Now, the season hasn’t even started and the Dolphins are already dealing with the same thing. Recently, HC Mike McDaniel revealed that he hasn’t even practiced with his teammates yet, and they’re taking things quite slowly with him.

OBJ Hasn’t Practiced With His Teammates Yet

“Everybody is excited to see players when they first get here specifically, and a player of that caliber, everyone is pumped up,” McDaniel said. “But systematically what we try to do is learn the player and develop a relationship with them and adjust to their body on their timeline so we can have the most beneficial, communicative relationship of maintaining health. Long story short, working into playing with the Miami Dolphins, between myself and [head athletic trainer] Kyle [Johnston] we decided you guys were going to have to wait. But that’s just due to the individual process that we are very consistent with when new guys come to the team. We take nothing of assumption and make sure when guys are on the field, there’s no setbacks. We’re obviously applying that to him.”

Odell Beckham Jr, former wide receiver of the Baltimore Ravens

Jaylen Waddle ‘Can’t Wait’ To Work With Him

Still, morale is at an all-time high in the Dolphins’ WR room. When asked about this situation, Jaylen Waddle showed his excitement for getting to work with him, adding that he ‘couldn’t wait’ to get on the field together:

“I can’t wait, man,” Waddle said. “Like I said, when I was in high school, these guys were getting it done in the league. So I was a fan of OBJ, I was a fan of Tyreek Hill. They’re like the head honchos of the pass era, so playing with them, the kid in me is going to be kind of excited.”

At the end of the day, the Dolphins have more than enough talent to get the job done with or without him. But if he’s able to give them something, especially in the playoffs, they could be very special.