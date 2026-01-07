Trending topics:
NFL

Mike Tomlin makes something clear ahead of Steelers’ 2025 NFL playoffs debut against the Texans

Mike Tomlin’s Pittsburgh Steelers will face a tough test in their NFL playoffs debut when they take on the Houston Texans next Monday at Acrisure Stadium.

By Matías Persuh

Follow us on Google!
Mike Tomlin makes something clear ahead of Steelers’ 2025 NFL playoffs debut against the Texans
Mike Tomlin makes something clear ahead of Steelers’ 2025 NFL playoffs debut against the Texans

In dramatic fashion, the Pittsburgh Steelers clinched the final spot in the NFL playoffs last weekend. The celebration of securing the berth on the final play was amplified by the fact that it also knocked out a division rival in the Ravens. Now, Mike Tomlin must shift his focus to another formidable challenge, as the always-tough Houston Texans await.

While those in Steel City know they have an ace up their sleeve in Aaron Rodgers, the reality is that the veteran quarterback will be tested by one of the league’s most formidable defenses. True to his style, Tomlin made it clear that emerging victorious at Acrisure Stadium will be anything but easy.

“They need no endorsement from me,” he said of the Texans. “They’re winners of nine straight. And when you win nine straight games, there’s usually a mode of operation, and it certainly is. They’re a group that takes very good care of the football as a collective.”

Advertisement

He also added: “I think they have 10 turnovers on the season, that’s number one in football. I think they’re number three with 27 takeaways on defense. And so, you talk about complementary football. They got an offense that’s the best in the world at security. They got a defense that’s third best, they’re taking it away. And I think that’s the building blocks of nine consecutive wins.”

Azeez Al-Shaair

Azeez al-Shaair #0 of the Houston Texans.

Advertisement

The numbers that back up Tomlin’s words

The Houston Texans’ defense has transformed into an impenetrable wall in 2025, cementing their status as one of the most feared units in the league. Anchored by a relentless pass rush and a ball-hawking secondary, the team currently ranks in the top three for total yards allowed and leads the league in pressures per drop back.

Mike Tomlin issues stern reminder to Aaron Rodgers and Steelers after win vs Ravens

see also

Mike Tomlin issues stern reminder to Aaron Rodgers and Steelers after win vs Ravens

Texans’ ability to stifle elite offenses has been nothing short of masterclass, consistently holding opponents to under 17 points per game while forcing game-changing turnovers at a historic rate.

Advertisement
Houston Texans

Houston Texans defenders.

When and where do the Steelers and Texans play?

The Houston Texans and the Pittsburgh Steelers are scheduled to face off in the AFC Wild Card Round on Monday, January 12, 2026. The game will take place at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET (7:15 p.m. CT).

Advertisement

As the No. 4 seed and AFC North champions, the Steelers will host the No. 5-seeded Texans in what will be the first-ever postseason meeting between the two franchises.

matías persuh
Matías Persuh
ALSO READ
AFC South final standings updated after Texans-Colts and Jaguars-Titans in 2025 NFL Week 18
NFL

AFC South final standings updated after Texans-Colts and Jaguars-Titans in 2025 NFL Week 18

What happens if Texans lose or win vs Colts today in 2025 NFL regular season finale?
NFL

What happens if Texans lose or win vs Colts today in 2025 NFL regular season finale?

Are the Chargers eliminated from playoffs if they lose today vs Texans?
NFL

Are the Chargers eliminated from playoffs if they lose today vs Texans?

NY Mets News: Juan Soto reveals key insights on his outfield role for next season
MLB

NY Mets News: Juan Soto reveals key insights on his outfield role for next season

Better Collective Logo