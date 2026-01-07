Mike Tomlin makes something clear ahead of Steelers’ 2025 NFL playoffs debut against the Texans

In dramatic fashion, the Pittsburgh Steelers clinched the final spot in the NFL playoffs last weekend. The celebration of securing the berth on the final play was amplified by the fact that it also knocked out a division rival in the Ravens. Now, Mike Tomlin must shift his focus to another formidable challenge, as the always-tough Houston Texans await.

While those in Steel City know they have an ace up their sleeve in Aaron Rodgers, the reality is that the veteran quarterback will be tested by one of the league’s most formidable defenses. True to his style, Tomlin made it clear that emerging victorious at Acrisure Stadium will be anything but easy.

“They need no endorsement from me,” he said of the Texans. “They’re winners of nine straight. And when you win nine straight games, there’s usually a mode of operation, and it certainly is. They’re a group that takes very good care of the football as a collective.”

He also added: “I think they have 10 turnovers on the season, that’s number one in football. I think they’re number three with 27 takeaways on defense. And so, you talk about complementary football. They got an offense that’s the best in the world at security. They got a defense that’s third best, they’re taking it away. And I think that’s the building blocks of nine consecutive wins.”

Azeez al-Shaair #0 of the Houston Texans.

The numbers that back up Tomlin’s words

The Houston Texans’ defense has transformed into an impenetrable wall in 2025, cementing their status as one of the most feared units in the league. Anchored by a relentless pass rush and a ball-hawking secondary, the team currently ranks in the top three for total yards allowed and leads the league in pressures per drop back.

Texans’ ability to stifle elite offenses has been nothing short of masterclass, consistently holding opponents to under 17 points per game while forcing game-changing turnovers at a historic rate.

Houston Texans defenders.

When and where do the Steelers and Texans play?

The Houston Texans and the Pittsburgh Steelers are scheduled to face off in the AFC Wild Card Round on Monday, January 12, 2026. The game will take place at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET (7:15 p.m. CT).

As the No. 4 seed and AFC North champions, the Steelers will host the No. 5-seeded Texans in what will be the first-ever postseason meeting between the two franchises.