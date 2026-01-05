Mike Tomlin issues stern reminder to Aaron Rodgers and Steelers after win vs Ravens

The relief was palpable when Tyler Loop’s field goal in the final moments missed wide. In this way, Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers clinched a dramatic victory over the Baltimore Ravens, and Mike Tomlin will once again be preparing a playoff game next week.

The competitive spirit of the Steelers’ head coach is on full display. This is constantly reflected in his remarks to the media following each game, whether in victory or defeat and, in this case, it was no exception.

After the game at Acrisure Stadium, Tomlin was emphatic about what lies ahead. While he expressed happiness over the achievement, he sent a clear message to both Rodgers and the rest of the team, emphasizing that the ultimate goal is still far from being reached.

“We are AFC North champs,” Tomlin said during his press conference. “And that sounds good, and it feels good. But we didn’t come here for that. We came here for what lies ahead, so excited about that.”

Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates.

Rodgers’ impact on the Steelers

Aaron Rodgers delivered a masterclass in the clutch during the Steelers’ 26–24 victory over the Ravens, completing 11 of 14 attempts for 133 yards in the fourth quarter alone.

His brilliance culminated in a go-ahead 26-yard touchdown pass to Calvin Austin III with just 55 seconds remaining, which led Mike Tomlin to make a major admission regarding the veteran quarterback’s elite impact.

This high-stakes performance not only secured the AFC North title but also proved that Rodgers still possesses the precision and composure necessary to lead Pittsburgh deep into the postseason.

Aaron Rodgers #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Pittsburgh’s first step in the playoffs

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to host the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium for the AFC Wild Card round on Monday, January 12. The veteran leadership of Mike Tomlin and Aaron Rodgers in the NFL will look to counter one of the league’s top defenses.