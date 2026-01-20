Texans HC DeMeco Ryans sends strong and final message to CJ Stroud after poor performance vs. Patriots

The Houston Texans were eliminated from the 2026 NFL playoffs by the New England Patriots, with many fans pointing to CJ Stroud as the main culprit. Now, with emotions cooled down, head coach DeMeco Ryans has sent a strong message to his quarterback to close out the 2025 NFL season.

CJ Stroud had a chance to silence his doubters, but failed to do so. In the biggest challenge of his career so far, the Texans quarterback threw four interceptions in the first half. Despite the disastrous performance, head coach DeMeco Ryans has made it clear that he still believes in him.

“I talked with CJ today and my message is the same,” Ryans said on Monday. “Right now, it’s just about him flushing this one. It’s going to be a lot of negative talk, a lot of attention on him. He can’t listen to it all. He’s just got to get back to work in the offseason of going back to the basics, the fundamentals of playing the quarterback position, playing it really well, understanding how we need to play the game to win the game. He understands that already.

“I just told him, ‘Don’t listen to anything. Put your phone away. Don’t listen to anything, because there’s going to be a lot of negative talk out there for you.’ Specifically, I just told him to get away, clear his mind. Because right now, at this moment, I know there’s going to be a lot of attention on him, a lot of negative media, and today, a lot of questions about him.

2026 could be CJ Stroud’s final test

Although the Texans managed to reach the 2026 playoffs, their postseason run was far from impressive. While they defeated the Steelers in the Wild Card round, the victory came largely thanks to their defense rather than Stroud’s play.

When the Texans selected Stroud with the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, they expected him to quickly become the franchise quarterback they had been searching for. So far, the former Ohio State standout has fallen short of those expectations.

Stroud showed promise during his rookie season, leading many to believe he would guide Houston to long-term success. However, his production has declined since then, raising concerns about his development and overall progression.

The quarterback is eligible for a contract extension, but the team is expected to exercise his fifth-year option for the 2027 season instead. At this point, the 2026 campaign appears to be a pivotal year—one that could determine whether Stroud earns a long-term deal or if the Texans begin exploring other options.

The Texans’ ongoing search for a franchise QB

Houston remains one of the youngest franchises in the NFL, having debuted in 2002. In more than two decades, the Texans have yet to find a truly consistent franchise quarterback, and that search may continue.

If Stroud is unable to establish himself as the long-term answer, he would join a long list of quarterbacks who failed to lead the Texans to sustained success, including David Carr, Matt Schaub, Deshaun Watson, and Ryan Fitzpatrick.

