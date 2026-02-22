Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson addresses fan concerns over potential Maxx Crosby trade

Aidan Hutchinson and the Detroit Lions faced a season filled with challenges due to various roster issues. As they look ahead to the next season, there’s speculation about potential roster enhancements, with Maxx Crosby emerging as a prospective target.

In a recent interview, Hutchinson expressed his excitement about the idea but noted a potential snag: “That sounds like a dream scenario, playing alongside a talent like that. Last year, I was fielding similar questions about Myles Garrett, so I’m unsure of the reality of this situation, especially considering our GM’s views on edge rushers. It doesn’t seem like something they would pursue.”

Crosby’s potential arrival in Detroit might hinge on internal team factors. However, other considerations surround Crosby’s potential move for the next season.

There are rumors that Crosby might join a recent Super Bowl-winning team amidst trade talks involving the Las Vegas Raiders. What’s certain is that Crosby would become a highly sought-after player in free agency next season, with several teams reportedly interested in acquiring him.

DE Maxx Crosby of the Las Vegas Raiders (2025)

Crosby’s statistics last season

Despite Crosby’s efforts with the Raiders last season, the team missed the playoffs, prompting rumors of his potential departure. However, his performance was a highlight in an otherwise challenging season.

Even after being sidelined for the final two games due to health issues, Crosby posted impressive statistics, earning his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl selection.

Games played: 15

Sacks: 10.0

Total tackles: 73

Tackles for loss: 28

Forced fumbles: 2

Interceptions: 1

Passes defensed: 6

