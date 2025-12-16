Mike Vrabel blames the referees for loss to Bills

The New England Patriots couldn’t get the job done on Sunday. They depended on themselves to secure the AFC East division, and they were dominating the Buffalo Bills in the first half.

Then, Josh Allen put on the Superman cape to take care of business on his own hands. He had one of the best games of his career, rallying from behind to secure an epic comeback win.

Nevertheless, it seems like he may have had some help from the officials. At least, that’s how Patriots coach Mike Vrabel seemed to hint in an appearance on The Greg Hill Show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mike Vrabel calls out the referees

“It is a difficult job, they do have a difficult job,” Vrabel said. “The consistency… Sometimes I struggle with it. I’ll say this: the Bills lead the NFL in offensive holds, and I’ll leave it at that. And that would be hard for me to understand how the team that is coming into the game leading, and that’s how they play, didn’t have one yesterday. That’s hard for me to understand.”

Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots

Advertisement

That makes sense to a degree. Even if the Bills got away with a couple of holds, the Patriots should’ve never put themselves in a position to be affected by the officials.

Advertisement

They were in control of the game and should’ve won without many issues, all things considered. Now, they’re still at the top, but they have yet to punch their ticket to the postseason.